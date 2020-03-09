For the fourth consecutive season, a different quarterback will start the season opener. If Riley keeps the same blueprint as the past (with the exception of Mayfield in 2017), the OU coach will not name a starter among scholarship players Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler (pictured)and Chandler Morris until the days leading into the Missouri State game. The new quarterback will have young wide receivers and an offensive line that was raw during the 2019 campaign, but should be improved.
For the fourth consecutive season, a different quarterback will start the season opener. If Riley keeps the same blueprint as the past (with the exception of Mayfield in 2017), the OU coach will not name a starter among scholarship players Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler (pictured)and Chandler Morris until the days leading into the Missouri State game. The new quarterback will have young wide receivers and an offensive line that was raw during the 2019 campaign, but should be improved.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tanner Mordecai will be battling to become OU's next starting quarterback. Tulsa World file
NORMAN — Is Lincoln Riley married to his recent timeline of naming a starting quarterback just a few weeks before the season opener?
Not so fast, the Oklahoma head coach said during Monday’s pre-spring football news conference at Memorial Stadium.
Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai are the favorites to replace Jalen Hurts at the position in 2020. If either establishes themselves as a clear-cut starter, Riley said he’s not opposed to naming the player.
“There are advantages to that if you’re able to do that, the team knowing who the starter’s going to be, first and foremost,” Riley said. “I just think you have to let these things play out. I know everybody wants to come to a conclusion, everybody wants to know what it’s going to be.
“And I know these things get dissected every which way and I know they’re going to continue to forever, that’s just the nature of the business. But it’s so simple. It’s the very core of team sports. You let however many people you have, you let them truly compete for a spot and may the best man win.”
Oklahoma's opening spring practice is Tuesday.
When Riley was an assistant coach at Texas Tech, he watched former Red Raiders head coach Mike Leach tap starting quarterbacks on what seemed like a yearly basis.
Riley said there were times when it was obvious (B.J. Symons) and others when there was a strong competition (Sonny Cumbie versus Robert Johnson).
Said Riley: “If you have one guy who is head-and-shoulders above everybody and everybody knows it and it’s very clear cut and easy, then kind of like we did with B.J. in 2003, do it right away and let the team build around the personality and go ahead and get the reps where he’s getting the starter’s share of the reps and go. You can’t force feed that. It’s got to be right.”
Riley said he’s never had pressure to have a timeline except for when the season opener is approaching.
When the OU coach named Baker Mayfield (2015), Kyler Murray (2018) and Hurts (2019) as the starting quarterback, it was within a two-week window of the first game.
“I think these things, you have to just let them evolve,” Riley said. “Each one is different. So it’ll be fun to watch these guys because they’re both prepared, both experienced and both very talented players.”
Rattler and Mordecai saw limited work last season but will be in command of the offense this spring.
Even the minimal experience will help both the coaches and players compared to last year when Hurts arrived in January.
“It is nice to have guys that have been here. It’s not all just brand new,” Riley said. “This time last year, we were obviously force-feeding, especially Jalen, at that point, trying to get him caught up as much as fast as possible. So it’s been a little different tone in there because of that.”
Riley said he received interest from transfer quarterbacks during the off-season. He added that he had zero temptation and he was honest with everyone that it wasn’t going to happen.
He pointed to Rattler and Mordecai.
“They’re guys that are ready. We’re very excited about the guys that are in that room, the guys that they’ve been able to learn under during their time. I feel like they’re both ready to be the starting quarterback here. If we didn’t, we would have brought somebody else in. We’ve obviously have had a history of that," Riley said.
“But these guys are ready, they’re good enough, they’re talented enough. It’s their time.”
