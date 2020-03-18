Oklahoma’s spring football game will not be played on the scheduled date of April 18 and the event’s future remains to be determined.
Joe Castiglione, OU’s director of athletics, had a Wednesday afternoon interview on WWLS The Sports Animal, an Oklahoma City radio station. While some believed he indicated a cancellation of the annual game, he cleared things up later that evening.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18 or even at all,” Castiglione said in a statement. “The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice. So in talking with coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18.
“Given all of the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.”
OU is taking precaution against COVID-19, which has closed the Oklahoma campus this week and is keeping students away from in-person instruction until April 3.
OU was able to hold its opening practice on March 10 before abruptly canceling a March 12 practice.
Ticket sales for the spring game have been suspended and the OU Athletics Ticket Office will reach out to customers who purchased tickets to communicate options. Customers can e-mail questions to outickets@ou.edu.