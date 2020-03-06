Oklahoma has set the official start time for its April 18 spring football game.
Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. for the annual Red-White game.
The date was announced earlier, but the time wasn’t revealed until being launched on the OU Football Twitter account on Friday.
It’s expected to be an important recruiting weekend for the program. A 5 p.m. start would allow the coaches to entertain prospects following the game, which generally takes about two hours.
More details about the day will be announced later, according to the Twitter account.