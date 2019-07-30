Oklahoma’s expectations are never lowered.
After back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff, anything short of that will be disappointing in 2019.
Like any season, there are question marks entering fall camp. For Oklahoma, the obvious topics will revolve around the defense. Can the Sooners make a significant improvement under new coordinator Alex Grinch?
The quarterback situation will be followed closely in August. While many expect Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts to be named the starter, it could take time for an official announcement to be made by third-year head coach Lincoln Riley.
On Friday, the Sooners will meet the media, the first big event for a team with a goal of a national championship and fifth consecutive Big 12 championship.
Three storylines to watch
Defensive growth
The players got a taste of Grinch’s system during spring drills and the foundation will be set in August.
When Riley took over as OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015, his focus was on changing the mentality. He expects the same on defense this season.
“You want (the process) to happen overnight and it’s impossible for it to happen overnight because it involves everything that those defensive players and coaches do,” Riley said. “It involves how they play, how they work. It involves how they interact with each other, how they lift in the weight room. There is accountability off the field. It takes everything. If you’ve got any loose ends or any cracks, it’s going to show up.”
How will the mix of veteran players and incoming freshmen mesh in the new system?
“It’s different for different people and the sooner you can get everybody to buy in, the sooner this thing takes off,” Riley said.
Quarterback watch
Oddsmakers sent out a list of starting quarterback favorites on Tuesday.
Hurts was a 1/15 favorite to be named the OU starter, which means a gambler would have to risk $15 to roughly win $1.
Even with odds so heavily cast in Hurts’ direction, Riley remains steadfast in not naming the Alabama graduate transfer as a starter. yet
Why is that? Riley mentioned multiple times during Big 12 Media Days that his focus remains on continuing competition in the quarterbacks room.
A timeline to watch from Riley’s past two quarterback announcements: In 2015, Baker Mayfield was named the starter on Aug. 24. Last season, Kyler Murray was tabbed the starter on Aug. 22.
Replacing big uglies
Legendary college football broadcaster Keith Jackson used to call the offensive linemen the “Big Uglies,” and OU has four vacancies on the line entering the 2019 season.
Only center Creed Humphrey returns from the winner of last year’s Joe Moore Award, an honor bestowed upon the nation’s top offensive line. The four departing players were selected in the NFL draft.
Riley said replacing them will be difficult in large part because of the continuity they developed.
“Individually, there’s no question in my mind that we have plenty good enough players to play very well on the offensive line this year,” Riley said. “Now the key is getting them all to come together and play as one. And that’s the hardest thing and that’s why you don’t see that many great offensive lines year in and year out — because it is such a challenge.”
In the spring game, the starting tackles were Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy. The first-team guards were Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson.
Riley said entering fall camp, the depth chart is a blank slate.
Five players to watch
Jalen Hurts: The graduate transfer from Alabama learned Riley’s system during spring ball. How much of a leap will the quarterback make this fall?
DaShaun White: With Caleb Kelly out with an injury, White will be asked to do more at inside linebacker.
CeeDee Lamb: The wide receiver enters his third season with a goal of being OU’s second Biletnikoff Award winner (Dede Westbrook, 2016).
Ronnie Perkins: The sophomore defensive end was named a Freshman All-American in 2018 and had a team-high five sacks last season.
R.J. Proctor: A graduate transfer from Virginia, he had 19 starts at guard. He’ll bring experience to a young offensive line.
One big question
What will this team look like in the season opener against Houston?
The Sooners will set the tone for the 2019 season during fall camp. While it’s hard to imagine the offense putting up the record-setting numbers of the past two seasons behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, you would have to expect the defense will get a bump from the coaching change and a new philosophy.
The keys are how Hurts takes command of Riley’s offensive playbook and the cohesiveness of the offensive line. Make progress on a daily basis, combined with the defense grasping Grinch’s new style, and it should be an interesting Sunday night in Norman on Sept. 1.
Key dates
Friday: Media day and fan day
Aug. 19: First day of classes
Aug. 26: Lincoln Riley noon news conference
Sept. 1: Home opener versus Houston, 6:30 p.m.