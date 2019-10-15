NORMAN — If Oklahoma defeats West Virginia on Saturday, the Sooners would start a season with a 7-0 record for the first time in 15 seasons.
Mull that over. This OU team could accomplish something the Baker Mayfield-led Sooners never enjoyed in three seasons. Fellow Heisman Trophy winners Sam Bradford and Kyler Murray didn’t do that, either.
A good football team is more than a superstar quarterback, although having a Heisman candidate does help a bunch.
At the midpoint of the regular season, it’s hard to find much wrong with OU. The No. 5 Sooners are coming off their biggest victory, a 34-27 triumph over Texas that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated.
Continue winning football games, and a trip to the College Football Playoff for the third time in four seasons could materialize.
Before looking ahead, let’s hand out a midseason grades (Hint: It’s the kind of report card that kids love to give their parents).
Offense
A Could Hurts keep up the momentum that Heisman Trophy winners Mayfield and Murray established the past two seasons? The answer is a resounding yes. Hurts is doing it his way. He’s not dependent on his arm. He has rushed for a team-high 630 yards and could become only the third OU quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Jack Mildren and Murray. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes against only three interceptions.
His favorite target has been CeeDee Lamb, who has 28 catches (10 for touchdowns). Charleston Rambo is averaging 23.9 yards per catch (409 yards on 17 receptions). The tight end production is down, with Grant Calcaterra and Lee Morris combining for only eight catches in six games.
OU continues to put up big numbers despite having four new starters on the offensive line, which can’t be overlooked. The health of tackles Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson will need to be watched. Creed Humphrey continues to be a stabilizing force at center.
Another thing to watch is the production at running back. Will Rhamondre Stevenson (356 yards), Trey Sermon (345) and Kennedy Brooks (311) get more carries in the second half of the season?
Finally, how is this statistic? OU has scored a touchdown in 23 of 24 quarters played in 2019.
Offensive MVP: Hurts
Defense
B A Tulsa World tweet was sent out during the Texas game: “So has Alex Grinch earned his $1.4 million salary?” The responses ranged from “blank check” to “Natty then yes.”
There’s no doubt OU fans are star-struck with how the Sooners are playing defense right now. The numbers don’t lie. At the end of 2018, OU was No. 114 nationally in total defense. That number has improved to No. 41 this season. The pass defense was last at 130 in 2018 and now sits at No. 37.
OU coach Lincoln Riley and Grinch are the first to tell you that improvement still is needed on defense. There’s a definite need to finish games with better play in the fourth quarter. Just in the past two games, Kansas scored 13 points against the Sooners’ reserves, and Texas scored 10.
Grinch also isn’t happy with the lack of forced turnovers, saying no one emphasizes it more than him. OU has six takeaways (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries), which equals one turnover forced per game. Grinch expects multiple turnovers every game.
Kenneth Murray is playing at an extremely high level, and the defensive line, anchored by Neville Gallimore, has been a strength. Safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields are getting better each game, and freshman Jaden Davis has been an immediate contributor at cornerback.
The biggest asset: Depth. Grinch wasn’t afraid to rotate players. It’s keeping the Sooners fresh not only in a single game, but late in the season when nagging bumps and bruises occur.
Defensive MVP: Murray
Special teams
B Who would take over for kicker Austin Seibert? It was one of the biggest questions this season.
Gabe Brkic has made all five of his field-goal attempts after taking over for suspended Calum Sutherland (2-of-4 on field goalss). Reeves Mundschau is averaging 45.2 yards per punt, which ranks second in the Big 12. He owns the league’s longest punt, a 67-yarder against Texas Tech.
Lamb has become a weapon in the punt return game (averaging 9.17 yards per return with a long of 46), but the Sooners still are looking to break a long kickoff return. OU’s longest is a 29-yarder by Tre Brown.
Special teams MVP: Brkic
Remaining schedule, toughest-to-easiest
1. at Oklahoma State, Nov. 30: Bedlam is never easy and the Cowboys would like nothing better than to spoil the Sooners’ CFP chase.
2. at Baylor, Nov. 16: The 6-0 Bears have come a long way under third-year coach Matt Rhule, and the defense has a little bit of a bite to it this season.
3. Iowa State, Nov. 9: Remember the last time the Cyclones visited Norman? It’s a good bet players like Kenneth Murray and CeeDee Lamb haven’t forgotten (38-31 loss).
4. at Kansas State, Oct. 26: Trips to Manhattan can be a challenge. While the Wildcats may not be able to match personnel, winning at their place is always tough.
5. TCU, Nov. 23: The Horned Frogs have struggled against the good teams on their schedule, including a loss to SMU and a blowout defeat at Iowa State.
6. West Virginia, Oct. 19: The Mountaineers could be without starting quarterback Austin Kendall (injury) in their trip to Norman this weekend.