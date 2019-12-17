Pos.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (School)
OL;Nate Anderson;6-5;260;Frisco, Texas (Reedy HS)
DE;Noah Arinze;6-5;236;Webster Groves, Mo. (Webster Groves HS)
TE;Jalin Conyers;6-5;220;Gruver, Texas (Gruver HS)
ATH;Brian Darby;6-0;200;College Station, Texas (College Station Texas A&M Consolidated)
DT;Josh Ellison;6-3;285;College Station, Texas (Texas A&M Consolidated/Blinn College)
ATH;Davon Graham;6-1;175;Keller, Texas (Central HS)
DE;Reggie Grimes;6-5;240;Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood HS)
OL;Anton Harrison;6-5;332;Washington D.C. (Archbishop Carroll)
ATH;Michael Henderson;6-3;225;Irving, Texas (Ranchview HS)
RB;Jace McClellan;5-11;190;Aledo, Texas (Aledo)
RB;Seth McGowan;6-0;215;Mesquite, Texas (Poteet HS)
WR;Marvin Mims;6-1;168;Frisco, Texas (Lone Star HS)
OL;Noah Nelson;6-7;290;Gilbert, Ariz. (Williams Field HS)
OL;Aaryn Parks;6-5;294;Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy)
OL;Andrew Raym;6-4;285;Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow HS)
LB;Brynden Walker;6-3;232;Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness)
DB;Bryson Washington;6-3;192;Houston (C.E. King HS)
WR;Trevon West;6-0;165;Arlington, Texas (Lamar HS)
LB;Shane Whitter;6-2;236;Burlington, N.C. (Williams HS)
DT;Perrion Winfrey;6-5;290;Maywood, Ill. (Lake Park HS/Iowa Western C.C.)