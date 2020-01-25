As a 12-year-old, Tress Way used to jump the Tuttle Stadium fence to practice punts inside the Union High School venue.
“I would go kick after church on Sundays,” Way said Friday. “I just hoped that I could keep practicing and get good enough that I would be kicking for the Union Redskins.
“I remember thinking I don’t know if it gets any bigger than that.”
The Washington Redskins punter will play for the NFC in his first Pro Bowl on Sunday, which culminates his sixth season in the NFL.
Way is the first player from Union to play in the Pro Bowl. He is making sure his alma mater has a presence in the all-star game — a sticker of the logo “U” on the back of his helmet.
“If we’re a part of the winning team, then the school gets a little grant from the NFL for winning,” Way said. “So hopefully we win.”
Way, a former Sooner, has soaked in the activities in Orlando, Florida, with family members including his wife, Brianna Turang Way (a former OU softball player), and their twins.
The NFL makes sure it’s not just the players who have memorable moments.
“My mom and dad flew with us down to Orlando on the first day. Mom started crying on the plane. We didn’t even get off the runway and she started tearing up,” Way said. “It’s so much more fun than I ever thought. Their ability to involve the families truly makes this an entire celebration. Not at any point have I ever felt that it is just me. The families come to everything. They get the VIP passes, they get the tickets. It’s seriously so cool.”
On Sunday, about 20 Way family members — parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews — will watch the 1 p.m. game at Camping World Stadium.
Way’s team is led by the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, headed by Pete Carroll.
On arrival day, Way said his favorite part was a meeting with both AFC and NFC teams in a large ballroom.
“My three quarterbacks are Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins,” Way said. “You just look across the room and see all this talent. That’s what my dad is so excited about — seeing all that talent on one field. There are a lot of guys that I’m here with that are going to be first-ballot hall of famers.
“It is so cool to see everybody (relaxed) after playing in such a stressful, such a serious game. Whenever you’re in the middle of the season, guys are competing for their jobs. Guys are competing to win the game. And then you come and do something like this, it’s just a giant party.”
Way has plenty of friends in the Tulsa area who watch him on a regular basis.
He’s also keeping tabs on his alma mater and mentioned the $42 million renovation to Tuttle Stadium, which includes the entire west side being demolished and built from scratch.
“I was hoping to get a little piece of cement that I could keep as an old keepsake,” Way said. “When they redid the turf, my mom went out and cut (brother Cole) and I a little piece of the turf we played on.
“So I’ll have to see if coach Fred (Kirk Fridrich) kept any cement lying around so I could steal some of that.”