Trey Sermon will spend his final season of eligibility at another college football powerhouse.
The former Oklahoma running back confirmed during a Sunday morning interview with Letterman’s Row that he will transfer to Ohio State. The news comes less than a week that he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Sermon rushed for 2.076 yards during three seasons at OU. He’s has 22 rushing touchdowns and added three receiving scores. He’s had five 100-yard games, including a career-high 206 yards at Texas Tech in 2018.
He played a key role in the Sooners’ 31-16 win at Ohio State during his freshman season in 2017. He had 17 rushes for 62 yards and three receptions for 23 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
“It’s kind of crazy to look back and believe that the place where I scored my first touchdown is where I’m going to be spending my final year of college football,” Sermon told Letterman’s Row. “I’m excited for this opportunity, I’m excited to just be with the team and I’m excited to connect with the guys.”