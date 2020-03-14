Oklahoma’s Trey Sermon will enter the transfer portal, the running back announced on his Twitter account on Saturday.
It’s a hit to the Sooners’ depth at the position, considering the unknown status of Rhamondre Stevenson heading into the 2020 season.
“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far,” Sermon wrote. “I appreciate all the blessing and opportunities I have received. To the coaches, trainers, fans and my teammates, I will always cherish my time here and am grateful for all that’s been done for me.
“To my family, thank you for all your support and love. I wouldn’t be here without you and am forever grateful. I’ve enjoyed my three years as a Sooner and am looking forward to what’s next.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the portal as a graduate transfer.”
The senior played in nine games last season before suffering an apparent left knee injury in a Nov. 9 game against Iowa State.
Sermon rushed for 2.076 yards and 22 touchdowns at OU and added three receiving TDs. He had five 100-yard games, including a career-high 206 yards at Texas Tech in 2018.
The Sooners return leading rusher Kennedy Brooks, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, when he rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.
Stevenson averaged a team-high 8.0 yards per carry and ranked third with 515 yards and added six rushing TDs. His status entering the 2020 season has not been updated and there are reports that he could miss the first five games of the season. He was one of three suspended players for the Peach Bowl.
T.J. Pledger returns after limited work last season. He rushed 10 times for 65 yards and was one of the team’s primary kick returners.
Marcus Major is a redshirt freshman and freshman Seth McGowan, an early enrollee, is expected to try to get into the running backs rotation.