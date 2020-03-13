Oklahoma’s Trey Sermon is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a SoonerScoop.com report late Friday night.
The senior running back played in nine games last season before suffering a left knee injury in a Nov. 9 game against Iowa State.
Sermon has rushed for 2.076 yards during his first three seasons at Oklahoma. He’s rushed for 22 touchdowns and added three receiving scores. He’s had five 100-yard games, including a career-high 206 yards at Texas Tech in 2018.
The Sooners return leading rusher Kennedy Brooks, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. He rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Rhamondre Stevenson averaged a team-high 8.0 yards per carry and ranked third with 515 yards and added six rushing TDs. His status entering the 2020 season has not been officially released. He was one of three suspended players for the Peach Bowl.
T.J. Pledger returns after limited work last season. He rushed 10 times for 65 yards and was one of the team’s primary kick returners.
Marcus Major is a redshirt freshman and true freshman Seth McGowan, an early enrollee, is expected to try to get into the running backs rotation.