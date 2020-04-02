Oklahoma added to its offensive line depth on Thursday afternoon.
Chris Murray announced on Twitter that he is transferring from UCLA and will continue his college football career playing for the Sooners.
Murray (6-2, 298 pounds) spent the past two seasons starting on the Bruins’ offensive line. He started at center in his first three college games and was UCLA’s starting right guard for the next 21 games.
Murray played against the Sooners in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
Murray will be required to miss the 2020 season per NCAA transfer rules barring any waivers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
He would be the second UCLA player to transfer to Oklahoma. Wide receiver Theo Howard is on campus and could play as a graduate transfer next season if he is able to recover from an off-season injury.