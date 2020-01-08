Oklahoma appears to have added experience to the wide receiver position.
Theo Howard, a graduate transfer who played at UCLA, posted on social media the words “Lets work” accompanied by a picture of the wide receiver wearing a Sooners jersey on Wednesday night.
There’s been no official word from Oklahoma.
Howard saw action in only one 2019 game – the Bruins’ 48-14 loss to OU - after battling a preseason wrist injury. According to the Los Angeles Times, Howard injured his other wrist in the Sept. 14 contest against the Sooners. Howard announced in mid-October that he was going to enter the transfer portal.
Howard (6-0, 182 pounds) had 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his first three seasons at UCLA.
He had a strong 2018 campaign with 51 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns. In a 49-21 loss at Oklahoma that season, he had two catches for 53 yards.
The Sooners will be looking to replace key playmakers at wide receiver during the 2020 season. OU loses CeeDee Lamb, Nick Basquine and Lee Morris who were among the top five receivers statistically in 2019.