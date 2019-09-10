NORMAN – Jon-Michael Terry immediately fell in love with Oklahoma’s new defensive scheme installed by coordinator Alex Grinch.
The Victory Christian graduate has taken command of his opportunity with starts at rush end for the first two games.
“Jon-Michael Terry has been very, very steady for us. He's played well the first two games. He's just a steadying force, man,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He plays very physical at the point of attack. Never busts. You know what you are going to get with him.”
Terry, a redshirt junior, has three tackles including half-a-sack heading into Saturday’s game at UCLA.
Terry began his career as an inside linebacker but has rotated to rush end, which he calls the right position for him.
“With Coach Ruff (McNeill) and the way Coach Grinch put it together, it’s an easy position to just play free,” Terry said following Tuesday’s practice.
Terry has received plenty of special teams work during the past two seasons, but now is drawing plenty of on-field snaps.
Was it tough being patient with the lack of early playing time?
“It was, but I just love coming out here every day with my brothers,” Terry said. “You got to love the grind. If you don’t, you’re not going to make it. You have to have faith in the process.”
Where did he get that attitude?
“It’s just something that my parents instilled in me from a young age. If you keep working at it, eventually you will have success,” Terry said. “Good things take time. Nothing is given in this life. You just have to keep working and earn it.”