Oklahoma football fans now have to ask themselves one question.
Was Saturday’s defensive performance in a 48-41 loss to Kansas State an aberration or did it reveal the team’s true identity?
Lincoln Riley has warned multiple times that too much – either good or bad – can be taken from one game. But for OU followers scarred by poor defenses over the past few seasons, it was frightening flashback.
Oklahoma now enters a bye week. Does defensive coordinator Alex Grinch appreciate having a Saturday off or does he wish his team could play again next week?
Grinch understands no one is going to feel sorry for his defense. They have to immediately get better. This work week, he said, OU will focus on itself as well as Iowa State, the Nov. 9 opponent.
“There’s no (other) team in the country that needs to have a great Monday practice,” Grinch said. “Specific to our side of the ball, we have to make sure we are correcting the issues and find a way to do the things we talk about doing. Do the things that we emphasize in terms of takeaways, stopping the run,” Grinch said.
“Once again, when you get the results, you want to champion yourselves and say all is well. It’s a one-game evaluation. Obviously we did a poor job in this particular week. The big picture stuff is something that we’ll analyze later on. We have to make sure we take advantage of a good week of practice.”
Grinch emphasized takeaways immediately upon his arrival at Oklahoma
The Sooners’ new philosophy would concentrate on forcing turnovers. OU fans could only imagine giving a potent offense more opportunities with the football.
Oklahoma didn’t produce a turnover for the fourth consecutive game at Iowa State. That statistic doesn’t likely just sting the defensive coordinator. It’s brutally painful.
“Once again, lack of takeaways reared its head,” Grinch said on Saturday. “We talk about takeaways and it hasn’t applied yet, but it certainly applied today. We knew we were going to come down this road at some point.
“Unfortunately we’re going to have to learn a real hard lesson that way.”
Grinch ran Washington State’s defense between 2015-17. In 39 games, the Cougars registered 75 takeaways. In only four games did Washington State get zero takeaways during those three seasons.
Oklahoma now has four straight games without a takeaway.
There was much more concerns than just takeaways in OU’s defensive performance. The Sooners allowed eight consecutive scoring drives, including six rushing touchdowns. In seven previous games, Oklahoma only allowed a total of six rushing touchdowns combined.
The Cyclones had nine running plays that covered at least 10 yards, just one week after OU held West Virginia to 51 rushing yards.
What are Grinch’s thoughts on the run game?
“I thought it was spotty early at best. Then we really lost trust. When you don’t have 11 guys trusting the call, all of a sudden what could be a minimal gain or negated gain turns into one on the plus side for the opponent,” Grinch said.
Parnell Motley was ejected late in the first quarter for kicking an opposing player and Delarrin Turner-Yell missed the second half with an undisclosed injury.
Grinch didn’t make excuses for their losses.
“When (a reserve player’s) number has been called, they have to go play,” Grinch said. “We’ve got to prepare them better to execute at a higher level. I thought, for the most part from a secondary standpoint, (we were) consistently being a step away, whether it was a zone coverage concept, man coverage concept, we found ourselves in that way and I was in charge of it. We’ve got to be better.”
There were two critical third-down penalties on cornerbacks Pat Fields and Jaden Davis that extended touchdown drives for the Wildcats. That wasn’t lost in the mess.
Physically, Kansas State had the upper hand.
“It may not go the way you dialed it up in your head or as you walked into the stadium today. But I thought the physicality really waned there in the second quarter, and obviously third quarter was poor,” Grinch said. “Then we decided to play a football game late. Obviously it was a little too late. We’ve got to be more physical and that’s all levels of the defense, not just up front.”
Run game looks much different than years past
In six of Oklahoma’s eight games this season, no one has had more rushing attempts than Jalen Hurts.
Some of that is by design. Some of that is improvisation by the athletic quarterback.
On Saturday, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks only had three rushes each. Hurts had 19.
To be fair, OU only snapped the ball 53 times. But when you have the Big 12's preseason first-team running back (Brooks) and a 2,000-yard career rusher (Sermon, one of 33 in OU history), it would seem that getting them the ball would be a priority.
The lopsided score in the second half dictated the game plan, but Sermon didn’t have a second-half carry while Brooks’ last run came with 10:56 left in the third quarter.
“It got tough there at the end of the game just with the scenario of having to score a bunch and in a short amount of time, so that obviously was a factor,” Riley explained. “But yeah, we didn’t run the ball the way that we’re accustomed to running it from the tailback position.”
The six carries are easily the least by OU tailbacks in a game since Riley began calling plays in 2015.
The next lowest number is 13 (2016 loss to Houston) when Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine had six carries each. Following that was last year’s Orange Bowl loss to Alabama, when Sermon (nine carries) and Brooks (six) combined for 15 rushes.
The common denominator in those three losses? The quarterback had the highest amount of runs (Hurts 19, Kyler Murray 17 in 2018, Baker Mayfield 13 in 2016.
Special teams had a rough day
Much focus has been placed on Oklahoma’s recovery of a last-gasp onside kick that was nullified upon review by an illegal touching penalty.
If it was deemed legal, it would have redeemed a rough day (outside of kicker Gabe Brkic) for the special teams.
Kansas State’s momentum continued to swell after the Sooners didn’t cleanly cover a short kickoff. T.J. Pledger rushed up but fumbled upon scooping the ball. A K-State touchdown four plays later gave the Wildcats a 41-23 lead in the third quarter.
Punter Reeves Mundschau had his toughest day. He averaged 27 yards on his two punts including a season-low 19 yarder. He entered the game averaging a Big 12-best 46.2 yards per punt.
Brkic was the lone bright spot for not only special teams but the entire team after connecting on all four field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder.
Game balls
Gabe Brkic: The redshirt freshman kicker connected on all four of his field goal attempts – 44 yards, 25 yards, 50 yards, 39 yards.
Jalen Hurts: The quarterback rushed for 96 yards (three touchdowns) and threw for 395 yards (one touchdown).
CeeDee Lamb: The junior wide receiver caught five passes for 135 yards, including a highlight-reel 70-yard touchdown reception.
Stat of the day
0: Times that Oklahoma has lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2000.
Quotable
Creed Humphrey, on the rest of the season: “It sucks losing of course. Nobody likes losing, but there's a bunch of opportunities ahead of us. There's a ton of games ahead of us, so just got to come back a lot better.”
Jalen Hurts, on the rest of the season: “You can’t leave anything on the table no longer. We’ve gotta attack it. We’ve gotta get our minds right and we’ve gotta take the right approach, no casualness at all. Just have the right intent as a football team, appreciate every one. You never know how or when it can be your last.”
Up next
The Sooners are off this week before Iowa State visits Norman on Nov. 9.