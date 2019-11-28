Oklahoma fans received a Thanksgiving surprise on Thursday.
Reggie Grimes, a 6-5, 240-pound defensive end from Brentwood (Tennessee) Ravenwood High School announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners via social media during the holiday afternoon.
Grimes thanked God, family and his teammates before declaring a decision.
“I’ll be continuing my next four years of college at the University of Oklahoma,” Grimes concluded in his 45-second video, drawing applause.
Breaking: Reggie Grimes @iamreggiegrimes commits to Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/Niky2IeOKV— David May (@VR2_David) November 28, 2019
Grimes is now the top-ranked defensive recruit in the Sooners’ 2020 recruiting class. The four-star defensive end is ranked as the nation’s 42nd best player and top player out of Tennessee, according to Rivals.
It is the second consecutive class that Oklahoma has landed the top player from the Volunteer state. Last season, Woodi Washington (Murfreesboro Oakland High School) joined the Sooners.
Oklahoma now has 19 commitments in the 2020 class with the addition of Grimes and Burlington (N.C.) Williams High School linebacker Shane Whitter, who committed on Wednesday.