Oklahoma is among familiar faces in the top five of the Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason poll released Thursday morning.
The Sooners were voted No. 4 by a panel of 65 coaches. OU is ranked behind No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. Ohio State sits at No. 5
The same five schools started last season in the top five but were in a different order (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma).
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about this season’s college football playoff race during Big 12 Media Days. While honored to be thought of in high regard, the third-year head coach understands his team needs to prove itself on a yearly basis.
“You got Clemson and Bama, unquestionably here in the last several years, which have had their best two runs,” Riley said. “You’d probably put us in there over the last several years with the run that we’ve had.
“That’s all well and good for the previous years. But it’s all about this year right now. There are a lot of really good programs out there and we’re proud of some of the consistency that we’ve had. We’ve established ourselves as a major contender on the national scene, but at the same time you are only as good as your team is this year. We’ve got to go prove it. That’s our mindset right now.”
The Sooners have advanced to the College Football Playoff in three of the past four seasons. OU has been ranked fifth or higher in 14 of the past 20 coaches preseason polls.
Clemson received 59 first-place votes, while Alabama garnered the remaining six votes.
The Sooners now have been ranked in the top five of the coaches’ preseason poll in three of the past four seasons. OU has finished at the same spot or higher in each poll during that stretch.
Big 12 teams joining the Sooners include No. 10 Texas and No. 24 Iowa State. TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Baylor also received votes by the panel of coaches.
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are not part of the voting panel. Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery does vote for the top 25.