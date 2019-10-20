NORMAN – The most difficult part of Jalen Hurts’ Saturday may have been describing success he had in Oklahoma’s 52-14 win over West Virginia.
The quarterback isn’t fond of breaking down his game. His preference always shifts immediately to the next challenge, which is Kansas State.
Hurts completed 16-of-17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. His passing efficiency rating of 308.5 is the best in college football this season. All but two of his completions resulted in a touchdown or first down. The two completions that didn’t were nine yards each on first-and-10 plays.
He was dressed sharp for an eight-minute session with reporters in the postgame interview, wearing a black turtleneck and sports coat. His answers included multiple references to execution, steady progress and making positive steps.
“We’re going to keep the main thing the main thing. I say it all the time. We’re just going to continue to try to take positive steps in the right direction,” Hurts said when answering his first question. “Just have the right identity and the right intent when we do the things that we do.”
Hurts has often used the term “rat poison” when accolades are thrust on him. Even when OU’s own Instagram account praised the offense last month, Hurts responded with his favorite two-word phrase in the comment section.
The term – coined by his former Alabama coach Nick Saban – basically means don’t take the bait. Don’t get caught up in the hype, because it will kill you.
Lincoln Riley called Hurts’ 46-yard touchdown pass to Lee Morris a “jaw-dropping” throw after the quarterback dropped a perfect toss into his teammate’s hands against windy conditions.
When a reporter asked about that throw, Hurts didn’t want to dwell on rate of difficulty.
“I don’t think about the complexity of certain things. I just go out and try to execute what is called,” Hurts said. “To you all guys, whether it looks hard or easy, it’s just trying to go out there and execute.”
Hurts then mentioned a finger on his throwing hand had been hurting all week and Saturday was the best that he’s thrown the ball. He quickly said he was happy that receivers made plays and the offensive line gave him time before adding, “we did a decent job executing today.”
Wait, how serious is this hand injury?
“You probably couldn’t tell my hand was hurting unless I told you all,” said Hurts, who admitted the injury happened in the first quarter of the Texas game. “I was just trying to go out there and execute. It’s as simple as that.”
Hurts was impressed that the Sooners stayed focused after an emotional win over Texas. He has no idea what the offense’s ceiling, but again mentioned that his team needed to have the right intent. When told 10 receivers caught passes, he said he was glad everyone got a piece of the action.
Hurts heaped praise on West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who caught two touchdown passes. The two players began their careers at Alabama and Hurts called Simmons a “brother for life.” He also had nice words for former OU quarterback Austin Kendall. He wished him the best.
Hurts threw out a parable saying that his offense needed to keep “climbing this mountain. Because as we get higher on this mountain, it gets a little colder, more treacherous, it gets tougher.”
The big news outside of the football game was when the Sooner Schooner flipped after an OU touchdown. Did he see it?
“I did. Very unfortunate,” he said. “I just hope everyone’s OK. I didn’t see it all. But that wasn’t a pretty thing to see. I wish … I hope everybody’s OK.”
When asked about his offensive line play, he mentioned that he joins some of the running backs and the offensive line for dinner almost every week. The destination is their choice. When asked if he paid the tab, he made everyone laugh by coyly saying, “I got a response to that, but I ain’t gonna say it.”
The session is winding down to its final few questions.
The Heisman Trophy candidate was asked about his teammates before him who mentioned that the ultimate goal is a January national title celebration. Hurts asks who said that.
The questioner starts saying names of players before asking if Hurts' standard has rubbed off on the teammates.
“I’ll let them answer that question.”
What else we learned from the Sooners’ win over West Virginia:
OU continues to have a low snap count
Oklahoma only had 59 offensive snaps against the Mountaineers.
It hasn’t been uncommon for the Sooners. Oklahoma has ran less than 60 plays four times since the start of the 2018 season.
This year, OU has run 449 plays for 4,290 yards. The offense is averaging 612.9 yards per game and 9.55 yards per snap. There have been 46 explosive plays covering at least 25 yards this season (28 passing, 18 rushing).
“Our snap numbers have been low. Most teams have tried to slow down their offenses against us, to try to shorten the game. That’s kind of been the flavor of the month, and we’ve still been making a few big plays,” Riley said.
Does Riley also attempt to shorten the game to help keep his own defense fresh?
“Within each game, there are different opportunities for that,” he said. “It’s something that crosses my mind. There are times when you need to go fast, too. I’ve just always believed you’ve got to be able to do both. Snap numbers are what they are. We’re still getting plenty of opportunities.”
No sacks on Saturday, but no letdown
One week after registering nine sacks against Texas, West Virginia was able to keep its quarterbacks clean against the Sooners.
A main reason why is because the quarterbacks got rid of the ball quickly. Despite that, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was excited that his players kept attacking.
“Keep staying at it,” he said. “The one time he does hold onto the football, what a great opportunity for us.
“It's also a message for the back end that we got to make sure they are extended plays to give the complement from the front and the back. I thought we played physical up front. I think you saw that. A couple plays that got loose a little bit, but we didn't see that explosive (play) that we've been guilty of late in games, second halves, so that was a positive that we finished the right way —especially in the run game."
Game balls
Jalen Hurts: The graduate transfer at quarterback was one incompletion from perfection, but 16-of-17 for 316 yards and three TDs is still pretty close.
Kennedy Brooks: Another workmanlike effort for the sophomore running back with 70 yards on 10 carries.
Kenneth Murray: A favorite for Big 12 defensive player of the year, he ended with a team-high nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Stat of the day
226: Total points scored by OU against West Virginia in the past four meetings (56, 59, 59, 52), an average of 56.5 points per game.
Quotable
Brendan Radley-Hiles, asked about possible Texas hangover: “This team is never going to be satisfied. We're going to be satisfied after that January game. After the national title's over, hopefully we're playing in that game, we're not going to be satisfied until that happens."
Austin Kendall, on return to Norman: “It was pretty cool to see everybody. I’ve got a lot of love for basically all that team and a lot of those guys I’ve played. Nothing changes there. Jokingly, Kenneth Murray was in my ear all game and it was pretty funny. I was honestly out there joking with some of the guys out there after plays. It was a good experience.”
Up next
The Sooners will visit Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.