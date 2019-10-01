NORMAN – Oklahoma fans are now learning to relax when opponents face third-and-long situations.
There was good reason for Sooner Nation to be skittish in years past. Too many times, it had watched the defense stay on the field after inexplicably giving up first-down yardage after having an advantage.
Opponents have converted on 3rd-and-7 or longer on only two of 29 attempts this season. That fits strongly into the Sooners now holding the nation’s second-best third-down conversion defense (19.6%) after allowing first downs on only 10 of 51 attempts.
While the sample size of four games is still growing, it’s a solid foundation.
First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached takeaways since stepping on campus in January. He considers third-down stops just as important.
“A third-down stop is a planned takeaway. The only difference between a third-down stop and a takeaway is field position. You don’t get the bump in that way because there’s a kicking play after,” Grinch said. “But beyond that, it’s making teams count in threes, it makes things very difficult to stay in the game in this day and age. And it controls possessions, so some positives there.”
Last season, the Sooners allowed opponents a 46.4% conversion rate on third down. OU ranked 118th nationally after allowing first-down yardage on 96 of 207 attempts in 2018.
Like years past, the Sooners own the nation’s most dynamic offense. Getting the ball back to Jalen Hurts and company quickly makes it more dangerous.
“The biggest thing with (Grinch) has always been hustling to the ball,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “We realize if we take care of business on first and second down, we get them into the situation we want to get them in on third down and it’s time for us to eat.
“We put a lot of work in on first and second down to put them into those situations. I know for me personally when we get a third down, my eyes light up because I know it’s time to make a play.”
Houston, South Dakota, UCLA and Houston struggled to move the chains. The Cougars were the most effective in the season opener, converting 5-of-13 opportunities. The Sooners’ last three opponents combined for 5-of-38 (13.2%) on the do-or-die down.
Oklahoma has also handcuffed opponents on passing third downs. The four teams were just 15-of-30 for 119 yards with two interceptions. Of the 15 completions, only two have been for more than 10 yards, with UCLA having connections of 28 and 20 yards.
“It’s definitely the mindset,” OU cornerback Parnell Motley said. “You have to give credit to these coaches about the mindset they’ve brought in and getting in that bottom line. Executing all phases of the game.
“Watching the film, and we’re playing more aggressive this year. You don’t see us sagging off. You see D-linemen doing their job. You see backers doing their job. Everybody doing their job, it paints a perfect picture.”
OU has started strong in all four wins this season.
No one has scored on the Sooners in the first quarter this season. OU has outscored opponents 117-27 in the first half. Oklahoma hasn’t allowed any first-quarter points.
Third-down stops have played strongly in quick starts. Opponents have only made a first down on 1-of-22 attempts (4.5%) in the first half.
Finally, OU has fared well on third-and-short situations. They’ve defended eight plays of third-and-3 or less and only allowed two conversions.
While Grinch likes the third-and-short stops, his big question is why are opponents in that position? He wants even more execution.
“Let’s play that aggressive on first-and-10. It’s not new calls, not different schemes. What we can’t do is have a situational downhill defense based on what the scoreboard reads,” Grinch said. “If it’s third-and-1 versus first-and-10. That doesn’t minimize the fact, to bow up in those situations. It’s a critical element to this game.
“If you can do it once a game it’s one less drive, it’s one more opportunity for our offense if we can find a way to get off the field in those scenarios.”