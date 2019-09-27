A gameday snapshot as Oklahoma prepares to host Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Players to watch on Saturday
Jalen Hurts: Oklahoma’s quarterback has helped the offense get off to quick starts in each game this season, including a 17-0 first-quarter lead at UCLA. If he does it again, it could be a long day for Texas Tech.
CeeDee Lamb: The three-game numbers (nine catches, 229 yards) aren't eye-popping, but he hasn’t had to play an entire contest this season. Could this be his breakout game?
Kenneth Mann: The defensive lineman is expected to return from injury this week, which will add even more depth to a position that’s been a pleasant surprise for Alex Grinch.
Back to the Big 12
Oklahoma is trying to win its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship this season. The Sooners have 12 league titles overall. All of the other schools have combined for 13 crowns.
The Sooners will open against Texas Tech, which is tied with Oklahoma State for the second-most league wins against OU in Big 12 games. Texas has 10 victories, while the Red Raiders and Cowboys are at six wins.
A look at OU’s record in Big 12 games against league foes since 1996:
Baylor: 20-3 (4-game win streak)
Iowa State: 14-1 (W1)
Kansas: 14-2 (W14)
Kansas State: 13-5 (W4)
Oklahoma State: 17-6 (W4)
TCU: 7-1 (W5)
Texas: 14-10 (W1)
Texas Tech: 17-6 (W7)
West Virginia: 7-0 (W7)
The 900 Club
Oklahoma will earn its 900th career win if it beats Texas Tech this weekend.
The Sooners would be the sixth FBS team to win 900 games, joining Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Nebraska. Notre Dame is also playing for its 900th win on Saturday.
Michigan was the first team to reach the mark in 2012. Ohio State, Texas and Alabama hit the mark last season. Nebraska joined the club last weekend.
A look at all-time wins:
955: Michigan (140 years)
915: Ohio State (130 years)
911: Texas (127 years)
908: Alabama (125 years)
900: Nebraska (130 years)
899: Notre Dame (131 years)
899: Oklahoma (125 years)
890: Penn State (133 years)
842: USC (126 years)
839: Tennessee (123 years)
Stat of the day
37.6: Percentage of plays resulting in at least 10 yards for the Sooners this season. Oklahoma has snapped the ball 194 times with 73 plays resulting in first-down yardage.
On the call
Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) are calling the game for Fox.
Reviewing the week
Final word
Oklahoma 56, Texas Tech 21: The Sooners hold an opponent scoreless for the fourth consecutive game in the first quarter as it bolts to an early lead. Look for another big game by Jalen Hurts, and CeeDee Lamb breaks out as OU beats the Red Raiders for the eighth consecutive game.