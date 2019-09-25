NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Erik Swenson hasn’t lost connection with many of the former teammates who played on the offensive line.
“They’ll text us after a game and tell us what they liked and what they didn’t like,” Swenson said following Tuesday’s practice. “Orlando Brown, Cody Ford, Ben Powers, they are all big brothers to us. They are always looking out for us and checking up on us.”
Swenson said the offensive line – which had to replace those “big brothers” – continue to be a work in progress. There was improvement between games two and three.
“It was good. We watched the tape after South Dakota and we saw what we needed to improve on. We tried to work our best to improve on that,” Swenson said. “We had a good game against UCLA but it’s not up to our standards and we’re still working.”
When mistakes are made, it’s displayed on the film.
What is offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh like when something negative like a penalty is noticed?
“It’s not a good thing,” Swenson said. “You don’t want to do that.”
Swenson and grad transfer R.J. Proctor continue to get looks at the left tackle spot.
“Whoever the starter is, we’re just playing to the best of our ability and whoever ends up being the starter, we’re happy for each other and we want the best for each other,” Swenson said.
Swenson also continues to give advice to sophomore guards Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson.
“The guards have been impressive. Marquis is back and healthy. He’s been playing some of his best ball,” Swenson said. “Same with Tyrese. He’s been very physical. Both guards have really impressed me. (Right tackle) Adrian Ealy is a great asset and I watch him to get tips and headers on how to get myself a little bit better.”