Something interesting made the rounds on social media this weekend.
Did you know that during four of the Sooners’ seven national championships, the quarterback had the initials JH? Jimmy Harris in 1954 and 1955, Jamelle Holieway in 1985 and Josh Heupel in 2000.
Some superstitious OU fans are probably banking even more on Jalen Hurts this season.
What we learned from Oklahoma’s 49-31 win on Sunday night …
Jalen Hurts is a good fit
Leading up to the Houston game, the new Oklahoma quarterback was often asked if he had improved as a passer during spring drills and fall camp.
“We’ll see on Sept. 1,” was always his answer.
Hurts finished 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
“He did a nice job of managing our guys, handling the moment and making good, sound decisions,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said on Monday morning. “That’s been something that we’ve tried to hang our hat on which, regardless of who the quarterback has been, is being aggressive but also making really good decisions. I would say he did a nice job with that part and he has to continue to get better.”
It wasn’t just his arm. He rushed for 176 yards and three more scores to finish with 508 yards of total offense and six overall touchdowns.
There is plenty of football season in front of Oklahoma, but could the Sooners send a quarterback to the Heisman Trophy ceremony for a fourth consecutive season?
That’s the kicker
For the first time in three years, No. 43 didn’t handle all kicks on Oklahoma’s special teams unit.
With Austin Seibert now on the Cleveland Browns roster, the Sooners’ kicking game was taken over by Calum Sutherland (field goals), Reeves Mundschau (punts) and Gabe Brkic (kickoffs).
Sutherland missed a 49-yard field goal attempt on his first try and Riley took blame for that.
“I kind of hated that I put Calum in that situation. I almost called timeout. I really botched that entire thing offensively,” Riley said. “I hate to put a guy on his first kick out there and have him hit a 50-yarder. It was really stupid on my part. He hit that one great, too. He flushed it. Fifty-yarders, you live with those. He didn’t hit the other one as good (a 36-yard miss). He did a great job on extra points all night. I think he’ll be just fine.”
Just a thought: Seibert was 2-of-6 from 49 yards-plus during his OU career.
“Gabe settled in on kickoffs. He had some butterflies early and then really started showing off his leg late in the game,” Riley said. “Reeves just had the one punt and did a nice job, especially since they were bringing pressure.”
Still waiting for fists up
Oklahoma didn’t force a turnover on Sunday night, which new defensive coach Alex Grinch said “rips your heart out.”
So much of an emphasis has been placed on takeaways. Grinch didn’t expect to enter week two with a zero.
“It'd be the equivalent of asking an offensive coach how you feel about not scoring touchdowns, that's your purpose of being on the field,” Grinch said. “Certainly, obviously, you're excited about the win. But, no, devastated that we got none. Tell me why. I want to know why. Got to do a better job as coaches.”
Oklahoma’s entire defense is expected to put a fist up when registering a takeaway.
South Dakota – the Sooners’ next opponent – had one turnover (interception) in Saturday’s 31-17 loss to Montana.
Game balls
Jalen Hurts: It was a spectacular debut for Hurts, but he’s made it extremely clear that he has room for improvement during a postgame interview.
Charleston Rambo: Momentum has carried for the wide receiver, who had three catches for 105 yards. Count in last year’s Alabama game, he has a combined six catches for 179 yards.
Kenneth Murray: The junior linebacker looked like a different player. His speed took him everywhere and he ended with 13 tackles and a sack.
Ronnie Perkins: So much was expected by the defensive end this season and he produced with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
Quotable
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen: “Four years ago they were really good, a year later they’re the best offense in college football. A year later with a new quarterback they were the best offense in college football. A year later with a new quarterback, you know they’re the same to me.”
Charleston Rambo, who wore a Rambo movie T-shirt on Sunday: ”It is just something I am trying to push; going all Rambo 2019. Week one I had to wear the Rambo shirt.”
By the numbers
16: Rushes for 10-plus yards, including eight from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
8: Offensive plays that resulted in at least 25 yards for OU.
21: Times that the Oklahoma offense has exceeded 600 yards since Lincoln Riley’s arrival in 2015 (55 games).
10: First-year Sooners who played – senior R.J. Proctor, juniors Rhamondre Stevenson and LaRon Stokes and freshmen Trejan Bridges, Jaden Davis, Jadon Haselwood, Jonathan Perkins, Austin Stogner, Marcus Stripling and David Ugwoegbu.
Football guy
So Shane Beamer head-butted Jeremiah Hall after a touchdown and had to be stitched up?!?— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 2, 2019
That's dedication by a position coach. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/AyJ7Con9Ex
Final word
Oklahoma will play host to South Dakota at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be a pay-per-view broadcast. The Coyotes lost 31-17 to visiting Montana in their season opener.