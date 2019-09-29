NORMAN – Lincoln Riley has often been identified as a player’s coach.
Before Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, the Oklahoma coach walked the sideline giving bro-hugs to recruits making visits to Norman. That one-on-one connection is important when looking to sign some of the nation’s top prospects.
Riley also proved to have his players’ backs during a few situations in Saturday’s 55-16 victory over the Red Raiders.
In the first quarter, when CeeDee Lamb was called for offensive pass interference, Riley was more animated than he’s been in his five seasons calling plays for the Sooners.
A fired-up Riley called timeout to get personnel on the field and, perhaps a primary motive, to chew out officials.
What did he see on the call?
“I thought it was a bang-bang call,” Riley said after the game before pausing and adding, “I don’t want to get my first fine here.
“I wasn’t real happy with it. And then there were a couple things sub wise with the communication where we needed to get on the same page. We called a timeout and talked about it and went to the next play.”
Riley was asked if it was as upset as he’s been with the officials.
“They’re bang-bang plays. (Their) job is tough. I couldn’t do it. But I thought that we’d had a couple tough ones in a row that hadn’t gone our way, so yeah I got a little frustrated.”
Lamb was asked what he thought about Riley defending him on the play.
“When you have a coach that’s in it like you, man, it don’t do nothing but boost your confidence,” Lamb said. “Coach Riley is very passionate, and so are we. He’s gonna fight behind us and he knows we have his back.”
Later in the game, the Sooners faced fourth-and-11 from the Texas Tech 41. There was little thought of punting into a strong wind coming from the south.
Jalen Hurts stayed strong in the pocket and then hit H-back Jeremiah Hall, who leaked out of the backfield to catch a short pass. He secured first-down yardage with a solid one-on-one move to evade a tackler and then padded the 23-yard gain with strong running.
Riley said Hall’s run was one of his two favorite plays in the Big 12 victory.
“It was kind of in the sweet spot where we didn’t want to kick it. Figured our chances were decent that we’d get it,” Riley said.
Oklahoma would score a touchdown three plays later.
Hurts said Riley’s confidence in the offense is an example of the “togetherness” created within the program.
“That goes with coaches (and) that goes with players. It’s the culture that we want to create and have as a team,” Hurts said. “I looked at him (Riley), kind of influenced him a little bit (to go for it). It worked out. It’s not ideal, but it worked out.”
After Hurts threw a third-quarter interception, Kennedy Brooks was injured when he took an illegal shot to the knee after the Red Raiders’ return. Brooks was fine, Riley said, and Texas Tech’s Eli Howard used Twitter to publicly apologize. But at the time, when Riley went across the field to check on his player, it was a tense situation.
“We’re lucky because it was a bad, bad play,” Riley said. “(Texas Tech) Coach (Matt) Wells was classy about it. He knew it. I appreciate him for what he said over there. He felt about it like I would have if one of our guys did it. It was a bad play. I was thankful that Kennedy wasn’t hurt worse because he probably should have been.”
Two more things we learned from Oklahoma’s win over Texas Tech:
Brkic-king the ball
Gabe Brkic had a perfect night filling in for suspended kicker Calum Sutherland. Brkic connected on seven extra-point attempts and made two field goals (34 yards and 33 yards).
Riley didn’t talk about Sutherland’s future, but did mention Brkic’s game.
“(The wind) was swirling out there. With our south end zone closed now, it’s even different than it was my first year here,” Riley said. “It’s changed a little bit. He handled it well. I think having a really good snapper (Kasey Kelleher) and an experienced holder in Connor McGinnis helped settle him in and give him confidence. He executed well.”
Riley confirmed a preseason competition at kicker between Sutherland and Brkic.
“When we came into the season, I had no issue kicking either one,” Riley said.
Maximum effort
One play came to mind when defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reset through the game – Delarrin Turner-Yell chasing down Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson inside the 5-yard line after a 58-yard run.
While many fans thought Patrick Fields was being held on the edge, Turner-Yell sprinted from his strong safety position across the field and caught the Tech running back. The Red Raiders only managed a field goal despite having first-and-goal from the OU 2.
While Grinch questioned his team’s lack of aggressiveness a few plays early, he was happy with how his team responded.
“What stood out with the aggressiveness and the want-to and the mental toughness to find a way to get a stop down there and hold them to a field goal,” Grinch said. “That’s a positive. What you can now do is you have video evidence. You can show them this is what we are talking about what can be done and what should be done. Let’s get it done.”
Game balls
Jalen Hurts: Now a weekly regular, Hurts threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while adding 70 rushing yards and another touchdown.
CeeDee Lamb: The wide receiver set career marks for receiving yards (185) and touchdown receptions (three) in the victory..
Kenneth Murray: The linebacker had a game-high nine tackles including an impressive sack off the edge.
Neville Gallimore: There are only three tackles listed next to his name, but he controlled the line of scrimmage and had an impressive effort-based forced fumble after initially being taken out of a play.
Quotable
Gallimore, on defense playing inspired after Brooks injury: “That's our brother on the field. When you see stuff like that obviously you don't take too kind to that so again, we saw another motivation, another opportunity to step up and do what we needed to do.”
Jalen Hurts, on his 14-yard touchdown throw to Lamb: ”I was one-on-one with a really, really, really, really good receiver. So I tried to take advantage of it.”
By the numbers
19.6: OU's percentage of third-down conversions allowed by an opponent, which ranks second nationally.
56.7: Average yards per punt by Reeves Mundschau, who had three punts against Texas Tech.
35: Points that OU is favored in this week’s game against Kansas.
129: Ranking, out of 130 schools, where OU sits for penalized yards per game (90.75).
Final word
Oklahoma will play at Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.