NORMAN -- Jalen Hurts strolled into Oklahoma’s team meeting room wearing a white OU polo shirt, a backward Cincinnati Reds baseball cap and a confident attitude.
Awaiting him was a gaggle of reporters eager to hear his thoughts on being named the Sooners’ starting quarterback for the Sept. 1 season opener against Houston.
Hurts answered questions in no-nonsense style.
When asked if he was a better passer than he was at Alabama, Hurts was short with his answer: “I guess we’ll see on Sept. 1.”
He was asked about his relationship with Houston quarterback D’Eriq King. “We’re cool, we’re cool.” He said.
And what about the final game of his high school career, when his Channelview Falcons lost to Manvel -- which was quarterbacked by King -- 71-21 in the Texas Class 6A playoffs? “I haven’t forgotten,” he said.
Three questions, a total of 14 words in his answers.
And then he talked about leadership and a coffee bean.
Hurts is different than Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in the interview room. That’s understandable. He isn’t asked to be like those two players on or off the field.
But reporters got a glimpse of how his brain works with one story.
The question: Are people drawn to you as a leader?
“I think you’ve got to try to be the coffee bean,” Hurts said. “You’ve got the carrot, the egg. You put an egg in boiling water, it hardens up. It doesn’t affect anything. The carrot softens up. The coffee bean spreads and gets stronger and impacts the people around you. You try to be that coffee bean.”
Follow-up question: Is he a coffee drinker? “I don’t drink coffee,” he said.
Hurts often says the phrase “different strokes for different folks,” and the graduate transfer from Alabama brings a new personality to the OU quarterback room.
He knows there will not be much of a honeymoon period with Sooner Nation.
“(I’m) ready for the next step and ready to prepare for this season with this team,” Hurts said. “Said it before: I only get one chance with this group, only one chance, so we want to take advantage of it.”
Hurts has played plenty of high-level football games and is looking forward to competing with his new teammates.
“My duty as a quarterback is just to be consistent. Be the same guy I was before. Don't think anything changes from a leadership standpoint,” Hurts said. "I definitely think there will be a lot of things that are answered ... once we get those live bullets and we are able to compete as a team for the first time. I'm that guy that I've never competed with this group before, so I'm anxious to get out there with this team and get that done."
Hurts wears a bright blue jersey during OU practices as a protective measure. No contact is allowed.
That changes in the season opener.
“I’ll see if I got my juice still,” Hurts said. “We’ll see.”