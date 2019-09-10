NORMAN — Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has earned the trust of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
The sophomore also earned a nickname from his Oklahoma coaches and teammates: Trouble. In fact, when Lincoln Riley was talking about safety play, he mentioned Pat Fields and “Trouble.”
Why the nickname?
“I got that nickname because I needed a social media name. So when I got here, everybody back home calls me Tre. Of course, we have like four or five Tre’s on the team, so we already have enough Tre’s on the team so we can’t call you that,” Turner-Yell explained after Monday’s practice. “They only knew me from my SnapChat name, which is Trouble Man. They were like so ‘let’s just call him Trouble.’ Some people call me DT, but most people around here, even the coaches, just call me Trouble.”
Turner-Yell has started the past two games at strong safety for the Sooners. He has seven tackles and a pass breakup so far in 2019.