On a crucial play Saturday against Iowa State, Oklahoma star receiver CeeDee Lamb blocked his defender, then quickly obliterated another would-be tackler to help propel teammate Kennedy Brooks to a long touchdown run.
The play not only resulted in the Sooners’ only score in the second half of a one-point victory, it also showcased Lamb’s elite playmaking ability that goes beyond running routes and catching passes.
“I love blocking,” Lamb said. “You can show as much aggressiveness (as you want), but you have to be smart. Blocking, I feel like, is another level to a receiver that he has to excel at to be great.”
While having his best season in an OU uniform, Lamb has emerged as the most skilled player on the team. Seemingly nothing is out of reach for him: national awards, program records and a top-10 NFL draft selection.
“He’s just continued to get better and better,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “He practices hard. He takes hard coaching. He’s never gotten to a point here where he feels like he’s too good to all of a sudden get coached hard or pointed out things that he needs to do better.
“He takes them, he goes and he works on them. He’s made himself a much more complete player and he continues to make a lot of big plays.”
A junior from Richmond, Texas, who has scored 31 touchdowns in 37 career games, Lamb is tied for first nationally with 13 TD receptions this season. He is the only Power Five player with at least five games of 135-plus receiving yards, and much of that production has occurred after the catch.
“(It) is all just instincts,” Lamb said. “The main objective is not to go to the ground. If it means cut across the field, I’m definitely going to do that and try to get to the end zone.”
A significant part of Lamb’s progression has been his transformation from an athletic receiver to a physical specimen able to shake off tacklers on his way to the end zone, a tribute to the staff’s ability to develop playmakers.
“You can see from his freshman year to now he’s gotten so much bigger, stronger, faster and now it’s just translating onto the field,” OU receiver Lee Morris said. “And now people can’t contain him.”
With several games remaining in his third season and unknown plans for whether he will return in 2020, Lamb is closing in on multiple team records. He is 10th in receptions (155); fourth in receiving yards (2,948); and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (31).
“It’s a huge honor on my part,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to come to this university. I’d have to thank coach Riley for the opportunity (to) go out there, have fun and do whatever I’ve got to do and the rest will showcase itself.”