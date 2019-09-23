NORMAN — Trejan Bridges began his first month of college football catching passes with Oklahoma’s offense.
The true freshman is ending September getting practice repetitions at safety.
Monday started with Lincoln Riley sidestepping rumors of the five-star wide receiver’s position switch. The day ended with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch saying that Bridges “got some work” with the defense during an afternoon practice.
Grinch joked that he may get into a recruiting battle for Bridges and other offensive players.
“That was something that was brought up by (Bridges), something (to) take a look at and kind of go from there,” Grinch said. “Verdict’s still out. Obviously he’s a quality player, quality kid. He’ll ultimately be a high-level player at Oklahoma in one capacity or another.”
The first question posed to Riley during his afternoon news conference was about a possible position switch for Bridges. The head coach said he “we have not done that with Trejan or anybody else.”
Riley did say, “We’re always experimenting with different pieces on our team at different places, but that’s not something I’d be willing to talk here in front of everybody, including all our future opponents.”
Bridges’ decision to give defense a shot has drawn respect of his teammates.
Safety Pat Fields pointed to a saying above him in the OU team meeting room wall: “Mental toughness is doing the right thing for your team when everything isn’t perfect for you.”
Fields said Bridges’ decision to study a change speaks volumes of the program and the sacrifices that some choose to make.
“He’s well-respected throughout the team because he’s a phenomenal player offensively,” Fields said. “But just seeing him being able to come over to the defensive side and transition so fast and be willing to learn and adapt to a new defense and all that, i just makes you respect him that much more. It speaks volumes to the type of player he is a type of ability he has.
“You know he’s been playing fast,” Fields added. “He’s still trying to pick up the defense and learn things of course because he’s very new to it. But he’s playing fast, being aggressive and always around the ball.”
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said he was kind of surprised to see Bridges in the defensive backs meeting room.
“Trejan is a dog. He’s still learning. I’m excited to see him, once he fully starts to learn the defense,” Turner-Yell said. “Once he does that, like I said, the kid’s a dog. He’s going to fly around. He’s going to make plays. He just came to the offensive side, what, last week? So I’m excited to see what he has in store.”
Bridges has four catches for 56 yards with a touchdown reception against South Dakota. He also had special teams tackles against Houston and UCLA.
Grinch said it takes a special player that can play both sides of the football.
“There are very few guys that you circle and say, he can help you in six different spots on your football team. That’s a compliment. There’s not much bigger compliment that you could ever give an individual,” Grinch said. “No. 1, what’s best for the individual? No. 2, what’s best for the team? And you’re kind of weighing in the short period of time, because you’re in the season. It’s not spring ball, it’s not fall camp. So you’re making decision based on how that individual can help you that week, not seven weeks from now, eight weeks ago and all those things.
“There’s a lot that goes into it and a lot to weigh. And obviously, in the end, you want to do what’s best for the individual and ultimately what’s best for the team.”