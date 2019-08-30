NORMAN — An eight-month theme will finally be put to the test Sunday night.
Can this Oklahoma defense create turnovers in bunches?
New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached the message since his January arrival on campus. Before and after team meetings, the players slap a football near the entry door. During workouts, a turnover is rewarded by a candy bar tossed by an enthusiastic Grinch. The number “24” is sacred by a coach fueled by metrics.
And could his past stint at Washington State give a hint to how the entire defense celebrates after registering a takeaway?
When OU hosts Houston on Sunday night, it expects to force turnovers. Anything less than two will be a below-average performance, which is new territory for an OU team which only forced 11 turnovers in 14 games last season.
If the Sooners don’t gain multiple turnovers, it will be “extremely disappointing,” Grinch said.
“And there’s no excuse for that. What we won’t do is come in after a game and say it’s OK. It’s not OK. You have an opportunity on every single snap to get the ball,” Grinch said. “The ball doesn’t know it’s supposed to stay in the running back’s hands. It doesn’t know it’s supposed to go from the quarterback to the receiver. I know I’ve said this before, but I’ll just keep saying it because it’s true. If the ball doesn’t know, we don’t know. So why aren’t we getting it? Why aren’t we finding ways to get the ball out?
“It’s an inexcusable thing to come out of a game (without multiple turnovers). And I’ve been there, so I’m not suggesting I haven’t. But that’s something that is a must on our list of jobs.”
Slapping a football after walking into a meeting room etches that into the player’s mindset. You always go after the ball in Grinch’s attack.
And then there’s the candy bars. Force a fumble, jump on a loose ball or make an interception and you’ll be rewarded by the defensive coordinator.
“Every candy that you can think of. Reese’s, Hershey’s … anything. You get a turnover, you get candy,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said.
“It’s really a big emphasis just getting turnovers period,” he added. “So the candy comes with it. It’s just extra.”
“I think they have had fun with it and it’s become competitive. It’s not so much the candy bar, it’s that you earned it,” head coach Lincoln Riley said when asked about the concept. “Your teammates saw you earned it, your coaches saw that you earned it. It’s just an atmosphere and culture of daily competition.
“Everything is scored. Everything is graded. You get used to competing every day and the guys that are up and down, it shows, and the guys that are continually up, it shows because they’re going to play the majority of the snaps for us. It’s all part of the mentality and the culture that we’re trying to instill in that group and that’s certainly been a part of it and a fun part of it.”
Grinch was Washington State’s defensive coordinator in 2015-17. In his final season, the Cougars forced 27 turnovers. By comparison, OU managed to gain 28 takeaways in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined.
One statistic that Grinch has often shared — 24 turnovers equals nine victories in any given season. It’s a theory that has been proven correct during his time at Washington State and Missouri.
In the pass-happy Big 12, OU only had six interceptions in 2018. It’s a shockingly low number that rated 111th nationally.
Grinch’s philosophy on getting interceptions is a three-prong process.
First, he said, it’s about eye control. You have to make sure your eyes are where they belong.
“In a zone concept defense, my eye is on the quarterback and I have to make sure the flash of the opposing jersey doesn’t dictate where I go and when I go there,” Grinch said. “A man concept, that quarterback doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s about being where that receiver goes. In any event, I think eye control is No. 1.”
The second thing is having a top-down mentality.
“If I’m in any type of trail position — you can say it a couple different ways — but it’s a panic situation. Well, the last thing I’m worried about is that football. I’m worried about chasing after a guy,” Grinch said. “And so No. 1 is eye control, and No. 2 being top-down in everything that you do. You have a chance to then attack the football.”
The final phase is expectation. Believe the football is headed your way and then make a play.
“The minute that you don’t think, that is a missed opportunity. Everybody laughs when a defensive player drops the football, ‘That’s why he plays defense.’ A lot of these guys were high school receivers, high school running backs and everything else,” Grinch said. “I don’t know that they’ve got worse hands. The difference between us and the receivers is that the receiver expects the football and we don’t. That changes things. In any event, just really the playmaking expectation.”
So what’s the thing to watch for if OU secures a turnover against Houston on Sunday night? Let’s ask Garrett McBroom, a two-year starter for Grinch at Washington State.
“Something we emphasized was celebrating with our teammates after a turnover,” McBroom, a Stillwater High School graduate, said earlier this year. “We had this thing where, if you got a turnover, the whole defense throws up a fist.
“That’s the best thing you can get on defense. That’s something he emphasizes a ton.”