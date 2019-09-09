NORMAN – Quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for a team-best 223 yards in two games this season and also leads Oklahoma with three rushing touchdowns.
His physical running style is much different that Kyler Murray, who mastered the art of sliding to avoid contact.
Hurts said he’s simply playing football.
“I can get hurt walking down the stairs right now, so can’t really worry about injuries. You just got to go out there and play football,” Hurts said on Monday. “Go out there and play football, and never really had any injuries like that happen. So, hopefully it stays that way.”
Lincoln Riley was asked how he balanced contact and while maintaining his running style.
“There was a few the other night where we went back and said that there were a few (hits) we didn’t have to take,” Riley said. “I have a lot of trust in him. He’s played a lot of ball. He knows his body, what he can take and can’t take. There are some unnecessary ones that he has to do a better job with. But he’s a big strong kid. He can take a little bit more than the guys we’ve had in the past.”
Riley was also asked if he was OK with Hurts’ decision-making. Is the quarterback staying strong in the pocket or tucking the ball and running too early?
“I think he’s done a great job of that, very patient. Very few negative plays,” Riley said. “I think he’s done a great job of that, been extremely patient. He’s had a few more that he could have tucked down that he hasn’t. He’s been very efficient in the pocket. I think he’s had a really good feel of that so far.”