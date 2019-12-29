Peach Bowl

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with his players after they scored a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

ATLANTA – Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s name is expected to continue emerging as an NFL head coach candidate in upcoming weeks.

The Oklahoma coach said the topic is common during the recruiting process. He said the recruits know where he stands and that they appreciate his honesty about the situation.

“This is where I want to coach and this is where I want to coach for a long time,” Riley said during a Sunday morning meeting with reporters. “I’m not ever going to say never because I don’t ever want to be that guy, but it’s hard to envision me wanting to leave this place unless something about our setup here changed that I thought wasn’t good for the program or our future.”

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391