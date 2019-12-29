ATLANTA – Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s name is expected to continue emerging as an NFL head coach candidate in upcoming weeks.
The Oklahoma coach said the topic is common during the recruiting process. He said the recruits know where he stands and that they appreciate his honesty about the situation.
“This is where I want to coach and this is where I want to coach for a long time,” Riley said during a Sunday morning meeting with reporters. “I’m not ever going to say never because I don’t ever want to be that guy, but it’s hard to envision me wanting to leave this place unless something about our setup here changed that I thought wasn’t good for the program or our future.”