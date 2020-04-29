Would former Heisman Trophy winner Jason White have liked the opportunity to make endorsement money while playing quarterback at Oklahoma?
The answer is yes, White said on Wednesday. But he stressed working with businesses would have been more than just a financial benefit.
“When I was young in college, I was quiet. I was shy. I didn’t really say much,” he said. “Even when I got out of college, although I came out of my shell a little bit, I wasn’t that open guy who would talk to anyone.
“Through doing so many different events, signings and meet-and-greets, it teaches you a lot. It teaches you to communicate and open up. It opens doors for the future.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors recommended a “modernization” to name-image-likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes looking to profit from endorsement and marketing deals.
The next order of business is to make rules. The passage of a January vote would pave the way for the 2021-22 academic year to be the first that student-athletes can capitalize by promoting businesses, items or themselves.
Right now, there are more questions than answers.
Businessmen like White, a vice president of sales at Air Comfort Solutions, and Mike Sullivan, owner of Tulsa’s Midtown Kia, will be monitoring the progress.
Andrew Carter is co-founder of a Kansas City company that could create and distribute the brand of student-athletes via social media platforms, websites and broadcast commercials.
“I would definitely look into it,” White said about usage of current student-athletes. “Adrian Peterson has done a couple of commercials with me and it’s kind of the same thing but these guys are still in school. Any time you can bring any name recognition to your company through a student-athlete, it obviously is going to be beneficial for your company.”
Sullivan said he looks forward to student-athletes being able to make money, as well as the opportunity to have a high-profile athlete help his business.
“I think the NCAA is way behind and I think the schools -- and not all the schools, but certainly a lot of the schools -- are making a significant amount of money through their athletic programs,” Sullivan said. “They are giving a college education to these kids and that’s not insignificant. But I don’t see who it can hurt. I’m trying to figure out the downside.”
Carter spent three years in the Tulsa market as a sports reporter at Fox 23. He departed with former Fox 23 meteorologist Ben Walnick in 2017 to create Let It Fly Media, a modern content agency that does promotional and branded content for businesses. The marketing agency has an emphasis on sports and has clients like the PGA of America and Major League Soccer.
Some student-athletes could become focused on social media platforms and that aspect wasn’t lost on Carter, who used Twitter on Wednesday to promote his business for featuring players via social media.
“Every business is in it to make money, but it’s not necessarily a money grab for us as much as an opportunity for all of these athletes and businesses to kind of shine and get with the times,” Carter said. “These athletes are probably asked to do a lot of stuff that they had to say no to, but they see some peers and mentors in the NFL doing simple things on social media that they can’t.
“We’re finally at a point where athletes can use their name and do it tastefully and they can represent themselves.”
Last season, OU quarterback Jalen Hurts showcased his post-game workouts on Instagram, which was viewed by his legion of followers.
In two years, doing the same thing could draw revenue for a player like Hurts.
“Sometimes athletes just want to say things and be who they are. And fans love that. And it gets a lot of engagement,” Carter said. “A quarterback for Oklahoma could wake up one morning and do something that’s unrelated to football but it’s going to get a ton of eyeballs.
“That’s because he’s got a brand. So a company that he thinks is really neat or cool could just flash a logo on it.”