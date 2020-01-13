For the second week in a row, a pair of Oklahoma gymnasts earned Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday.
Senior Maggie Nichols and freshman Ragan Smith repeated as the Gymnast and Newcomer of the Week, respectively. The honor is the 20th of Nichols’ career and the second for Smith.
The duo was instrumental in leading the Sooners to the highest score in the nation with a 197.675 at No. 14 Arizona State. The pair were responsible for seven routines on the night and totaled six scores of 9.9 or higher.