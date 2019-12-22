The University of Oklahoma announced the hiring of Mark Carr as head soccer coach on Saturday.
Carr has spent the last six years coaching with the U.S. Soccer Federation, serving the last year as head coach of the Under-20 Women's National Team as it prepared for World Cup qualifying in February 2020. He was also head coach of the University of San Francisco's women's team from 2007-11.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mark, his wife Caroline, and his children Ella and Oliver to the Sooner family," said Castiglione in a news release. "As we all know, there's a journey and a process to developing the skills of individual players and building the chemistry of a team. I wanted our next soccer head coach to be somebody who's not afraid of the expectation and who genuinely relishes the competition, but most importantly recognizes their role in putting others in a position to be successful. Mark exemplified all of those traits during our head coaching search.
"We vetted a variety of diverse candidates for this job, but Mark's excitement and passion for wanting to compete and develop student-athletes at the highest level was second to none. His U.S. Soccer National Team experience and his collegiate and club background were extremely attractive to us, and we felt that his proven success in competing at the highest level allowed for him to understand that at Oklahoma there's an expectation of excellence.
"We look forward to the future success of our women's soccer program under Mark's leadership."
Prior to coaching the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team, Carr presided over the U-17 Women's National Team in 2017 and '18. He led USA to the 2018 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship and earned a berth in the World Cup. His squad beat Haiti in the Concacaf semifinals and Mexico in the championship game and entered the World Cup with a 14-1-3 record.
In 2017, Carr's U-17 team went 9-1-3, playing in tournaments in Slovenia/Italy and in China while also defeating England in two games in Portland, Ore., by a combined score of 12-3.
Carr also managed the integration and programming of the Under-15 and Under-16 Girls' National Teams, working closely with the head coaches of those age groups during the World Cup cycle to maximize the evaluation and movement of players between the age groups for training camps and matches.
"I am thankful to Joe (Castiglione), Armani (Dawkins), Lindy (Roberts-Ivy), Toby (Baldwin) and the whole OU athletics department for affording me this incredible opportunity," said Carr, who is originally from England. "From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home. The spirit of everyone at OU is infectious, and so is the championship culture. That hit me right away and made the decision to accept this opportunity an easy one for my family and me.
"I have high expectations for myself and for the OU women's soccer program and will work tirelessly to develop every one of our student-athletes in the classroom, on the field and in the community, with winning in all these areas as the end goal."