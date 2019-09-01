NORMAN — Succeeding a pair of Heisman winners? No sweat.
After an offseason brimming with anticipation, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts confidently stepped into the Sunday night limelight and didn’t waiver, delivering the most productive debut in program history and likely performing well enough to put himself in the Heisman conversation.
“I’m sure he had some nerves, but he did a good job of managing them,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He made good, sound decisions and managed the game well.”
Hurts, who transferred from Alabama in January, accounted for 508 yards and six touchdowns in the fourth-ranked Sooners’ 49-31 takedown of Houston at Memorial Stadium. His predecessor, Kyler Murray, maxed out at 478 yards last season, and Baker Mayfield recorded 396 yards in his debut in 2015.
Connecting with a total of 10 receivers, Hurts was nearly flawless throwing, an area of potential concern, and he finished 20-of-23 for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Of the three incompletions, at least one appeared catchable.
“I think coming into it, we prepared well and had a nice game plan,” Hurts said. “There were some good things that we did out there tonight, but there are a lot of things that we need to improve on.”
Hurts, a Houston-area native who joined Murray as the only Sooners to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 100 in a game, also made a respectable American Athletic Conference team pay on the ground, rushing for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
“I was kind of interested to see him run around a live field,” Riley said. “I’ve seen him play and I’ve seen tape, so I knew he was a good athlete. It certainly is always different being down on the field. He’s an impressive athlete, no question.”
OU (1-0) opened the season with a dominant start, needing three plays to get the Cougars offense off the field and three plays for its offense to find the end zone. Behind Hurts’ dual-threat ability, the Sooners caught fire in the first quarter, picking up 10 yards or more on 12 of 17 plays.
After Hurts punched in a touchdown early in the second quarter, he escaped the collapsing pocket to find a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for a 45-yard pass and the easy 21-0 advantage. Two field goals in the first half would have provided more separation, but both were missed by Calum Sutherland.
The debut of Alex Grinch’s new defense was as eagerly awaited as Hurts’ first performance, given the struggles on that side of the ball in 2018. Although OU surrendered 408 yards to Houston, most of that came in the second half when the lead was seemingly out of reach.
“I thought our defense flew around and was extremely active and extremely disruptive for the majority of the game,” Riley said. “We had a couple of penalties that let drives continue on when we had them in some pretty tough situations. We had a couple of busted calls.
“There were some things that we have to do better on that side. But I love the way our guys flew around and I loved how disruptive our front was, especially. We have to keep building on that. There’s a lot of positives there.”
A penalty-filled drive that drew the Cougars within 35-17 late in the third quarter was a significant letdown, but Hurts quickly responded with more impressive plays including a 24-yard run that set up another short score.
Hurts played only one series in the fourth quarter, being replaced by backup Tanner Mordecai. Houston scored twice in the period but failed to secure an onside kick that led to the Sooners’ final touchdown, a 21-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson.
“We beat a good football team there tonight, without a doubt,” Riley said. “First games are challenging for a lot of people, certainly when you are playing a new staff and obviously having a lot of new piece on our football team as well. I thought our team responded well. I’m really proud of the way we played the majority of the football game.”