Season record: 13-0 overall, 8-0 in SEC
Coach: Ed Orgeron (54-36 overall, 38-9 in four seasons at LSU)
All-time series vs. OU: Tied 1-1 (last meeting: LSU won 21-14 in the BCS title game in 2004)
Best win: On Nov. 9 in a meeting of teams ranked first in the Associated Press and coaches poll, the Tigers snapped Alabama's 31-game home win streak with a 46-41 victory. The Crimson Tide got within six points on three occasions in the fourth quarter but couldn't stop LSU's efficient offense.
Worst loss: None
Top players
QB Joe Burrow
The Heisman frontrunner whose career started at Ohio State, Burrow has compiled a record-setting campaign, throwing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with only six interceptions and completing 77.9 percent of his passes. He also has three rushing TDs.
WR Ja'Marr Chase
A Biletnikoff Award finalist as a sophomore, Chase leads FBS with 1,498 yards on 73 receptions and has scored 18 touchdowns, which matches a longtime SEC record. He is averaging 20.5 yards per catch.
CB Derek Stingley
As a former five-star prospect, Stingley has an SEC-best six interceptions in his freshman season. Against Georgia in the conference title game, he totaled two picks, five tackles and a pass breakup.
LSU game-by-game
Aug. 31:;Georgia Southern;W,55-3
Sept. 7:;at Texas;W,45-38
Sept. 14:;Northwestern State;W,65-14
Sept. 21:;at Vanderbilt;W,-38
Oct. 5:;Utah State;W,42-6
Oct. 12:;Florida;W,42-28
Oct. 19:;at Mississippi State;W,36-13
Oct. 26:;Auburn;W,23-20
Nov. 9:;at Alabama;W,46-41
Nov. 16:;at Ole Miss;W,58-37
Nov. 23:;Arkansas;W,56-20
Nov. 30:;Texas A&M;W,50-7
Dec. 7:;Georgia;W,37-10