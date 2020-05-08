OU fans cheer against Baylor in Norman on Sept. 29, 2018. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione admits that as important as it is for football to resume, it’s more important people survive the COVID-19 pandemic. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
There aren’t bright and clear answers at this moment, Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. said on Friday during an OU Board of Regents meeting, but the school is aiming toward that goal.
“We do not control our destiny in athletics. We are part of a conference and we are a part of the NCAA,” Harroz said. “I can tell you we are working on it daily. The intent and the belief right now is that there will be sports in the fall.
“The question right now is in what form and exactly how. It’s a question we’re working on daily that there’s not bright and clear answers in this moment. It’s a serious work in progress. It is important and material. We are working with our athletic director (Joe Castiglione).”
Harroz said since football is a revenue sport, there have been conversations with coach Lincoln Riley, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the NCAA.
“There’s a deep desire to have (football) this fall and an intention to have it this fall,” Harroz said. “But there are so many specifics that go into this that are just now being worked through that there is not clarity over exactly how it will occur. It is being in a very aggressive way.”
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391