NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense was asked to save the 2019 football season and on a night when many things went wrong, the much-maligned unit came through with a heroic play.
Iowa State tried to convert a two-point conversion to secure an upset victory, but Parnell Motley’s interception with 24 seconds left allowed the Sooners to escape with a 42-41 victory Saturday night.
It ended a fourth quarter when the Cyclones scored 20 consecutive points to put Sooner Nation on its edge.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw his third touchdown pass of the fourth quarter, a 13-yard strike to Charlie Kolar (a Norman North High School graduate) to get the Cyclones within one point. There was no hesitation by ISU coach Matt Campbell, who set up for a two-point conversion to grab the victory.
OU’s home fans have been through this last-minute journey before. In 2015, Steven Parker tipped away a TCU two-point conversion pass in a 30-29 win. Last season, Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw an incomplete pass in the same situation as OU grabbed a 48-47 victory.
Purdy threw into coverage, and Motley wrestled the ball away from La’Michael Pettway to steal their upset hopes. Officially, it won’t count as a turnover since it was a conversion attempt, but don’t tell the defense. The takeaway was the Sooners’ biggest this season.
“I think what you saw in the end zone was scratching and clawing at the football, finding a way to ensure that the would-be receiver doesn’t make the play and find a way to come down with it,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.
Oklahoma was able to avoid losing back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999.
The victory helps ease memories of the Kansas State loss two weeks earlier while resetting their postseason hopes, but it didn’t come easy.
Iowa State made it a one-score game when Purdy connected on a 33-yard pass to Sean Shaw with 3:35 remaining and, after OU quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception, the Cyclones took over at the Sooners’ 35.
Grinch pointed the finger at himself for the poor execution on defense and said he has to coach better.
“You’re not seeing the same urgency, intensity, energy and obviously execution for four quarters and so we have to do better job as coaches,” Grinch said. “It’s all words if you’re not getting it on Saturdays. Where I need to be better is why isn’t it sinking in? Why is it not showing up? Why did it show up for certain stretches? Why isn’t it showing up for certain stretches over the course of a game?”
Hurts had an inconsistent night, topped by the poor decision to throw the ball on his interception.
“I look myself in the mirror and I say I put us in a horrible situation. I could have done better, especially in that second half, of executing our offense, keeping things alive, converting on third downs, of just making smart decisions that I always make,” Hurts said. “The unique part of all of this is we found out a lot about ourselves as far as overcoming adversity. We saw some growth. Are there are a lot of plays at the end of the game or early in the game that we wished we would have made to not even make it close? Yeah.
“But we needed this for a reason. I’m a believer that God has us feeling this way for a reason. This is definitely a lesson that we will learn from.”
Lincoln Riley said the first half was probably one of the best halves of offensive football he’s had since he started calling plays in 2015.
"The second half (was) a combination of poor play calls. I thought it was very similar in a lot of ways to the 2015 TCU game here. I just didn’t do a great job with our guys and got away from a few things that were working that we needed to continue to do as far as aggressiveness. Bad by me,” Riley said.
It was the Sooners’ 18th consecutive victory in the month of November — the longest streak in college football — with another huge contest next week.
Oklahoma will play at unbeaten Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with ESPN College GameDay making an appearance in Waco. The winner clutches control of the conference race and also keeps their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
CeeDee Lamb ended with eight catches, 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but perhaps his most impressive move came when he had two blocks to clear a 48-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks.
It was far from a perfect game for the Sooners, who couldn’t put the Cyclones away despite gathering a 28-7 lead in the second quarter.
Lamb had a fourth-quarter fumble, the defense surrendered scoring drives aided by penalties and the injury bug impacted Trey Sermon and Kenneth Mann.
Lamb had his fifth game with at least 135 receiving yards and now has 13 touchdown catches this season. He also has 31 career touchdowns, which ties him with Mark Clayton for second place on the school’s career touchdown list. Ryan Broyles tops the list with 45 scoring receptions.
Lamb’s touchdown receptions were impressive. He caught Hurts’ first pass of the game, a 48-yard reception between three Iowa State defensive backs to make it 7-0.
He dazzled the Memorial Stadium crowd with his second touchdown reception, a 63-yard catch-and-run that ended with him outracing the Iowa State defense to the right pylon to give the Sooners a 28-7 lead with 8:14 remaining before halftime.
There were grumbles about a lack of running back production (six total carries by Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon) at K-State, and that was quickly rectified in the Sooners’ first offensive drive.
Brooks had 24 yards on three straight carries to start the game and then Hurts threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Lamb.
Hurts scored a rushing touchdown for the seventh consecutive game on the Sooners’ next possession on an 8-yard run up the middle to make it 14-0.
Iowa State cut the Oklahoma lead in half on the next possession on Purdy’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
Wide receiver Trejan Bridges has been a strong factor on special teams and made an early impact Saturday, winning a one-on-one battle to secure a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Iowa State marched down the field to cut the lead to 28-14, with the big play being Dylan Soehner catching a 23-yard scoring pass from Purdy with six minutes left before intermission.
OU took momentum in the locker room at halftime when Hurts scored on a 2-yard run.
The second half started eerily like the Kansas State loss when the Cyclones scored on their opening possession and Oklahoma went three-and-out.
All seemed well for the Sooners when Kennedy Brooks raced for a 48-yard touchdown. The running back ended with 15 carries for 132 yards. It’s the most carries and yards by a running back this season.