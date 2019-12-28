First down: Story of the game
Complete, utter dominance
Here’s how good LSU was in Atlanta, and how good this No. 1 juggernaut is... The Tigers took a 49-14 lead into the locker room despite their Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, catching just one pass, and their 1,290-yard rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, carrying the ball just twice.
Joe Burrow spent the first 30 minutes targeting Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall and Thaddeus Moss instead of Chase. That worked to the tune of 403 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Chris Curry replaced the hobbled Edwards-Helaire and assisted with 89 rushing yards.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Justin Jefferson vs. OU’s safeties
The Tigers isolated Jefferson against Justin Broiles, the safety who started for the suspended Delarrin Turner-Yell. That worked for nine catches, 186 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and 14 catches and 227 yards for the game.
When Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting in the second quarter, it forced the Sooners into playing freshman Woodi Washington. Jefferson went to work on him, too, for one of his TDs.
Third down: Game MVP
Joe Burrow
The Heisman Trophy winner was at his sharpest, and the result devastated OU’s defense. Burrow was accurate, aware and even slippery the few times the Sooners bothered him in the pocket.
It helped that LSU sent five receivers into patterns and protected Burrow without extra blockers. That gave him plenty of time to pick out any number of receivers. A quarterback still must deliver the ball, though. Man, did Burrow deliver. He went 29-of-39 for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, and scored on a sneak early in the third quarter.
Fourth down: What’s next
Lots of questions, then an offseason
Did OU overachieve to make the College Football Playoff, or underachieve against LSU?
Are the Tigers a level above everyone else in FBS, or just that much better than the Sooners?
Does a game like Saturday’s spark a reevaluation of Alex Grinch’s repair work? Or Jalen Hurts’ draft stock?
And what about Lincoln Riley? How much soul-searching does he do after suffering his first true beatdown as a head coach to fall to 0-3 in the CFP?