NORMAN -- When Lincoln Riley detailed which of his players will be limited during preseason practice, Oklahoma outside linebacker Jalen Redmond was noticeably omitted.
That’s because, as Riley divulged at the Sooners’ media day Friday, Redmond will be full go when the team hits the practice field Saturday morning. Redmond was expected to miss all of last year after doctors discovered blood clots, but he went on to appear in three games and showed major potential.
“We don’t anticipate any limitations with him,” Riley said. “He’s done well and progressed well. Give a lot of credit to him and our medical team, our strength team for working together through that. There are never any guarantees with any of this, but he’s doing extremely well right now.”
A former five-star recruit out of Midwest City, Redmond was an early enrollee in January 2018 who came to Norman with a high ceiling. Because the medical condition re-emerged and caused Redmond to miss all of spring practice, first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hasn’t seen Redmond play a game in person.
“You’re going through practices and you’re going through meetings and there’s this guy in the corner on this side of the room and you don’t get to spend as much time to evaluate him,” Grinch said. “Not that you cast aside as an injured player, but you’re just not as involved in all the workouts and all those things. It was good this summer to get him back out there with the guys and he’s itching to get back out there here when practice starts.”
At Midwest City, Redmond played only two years of high school football, recording 14 sacks as a junior and 19.5 as a senior. His first offer, from Memphis, arrived before he appeared in a varsity game, and he wound up with close to 20 more.
“You talk about big speed and (Redmond) falls into that category,” Grinch said. “We’re excited to get him out there in fall camp. By all indications we’ll be able to do that from a health standpoint. Things have checked out and it’s another guy to add to the mix up front and I think he’s itching to do just that.”