LAWRENCE, Kan. – The hallowed chant of “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk” once again serenaded Oklahoma in the waning seconds of Saturday’s basketball game against Kansas.
The Sooners departed Allen Fieldhouse as the losing team for the 19th consecutive time following an 87-70 loss to the third-ranked Jayhawks.
“We battled for a bit. And then I thought we made a couple weak plays, they made a couple good plays to widen it out a bit before half,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “And then they opened the second half obviously strong. And we battled back a little bit, but they’re good.
“They’re good.”
Pinpointing the exact moment things turned poorly for the Sooners is simple. A couple of costly turnovers turned into KU points, which turned into an ambush by the nation’s No. 3 ranked team.
Kristian Doolittle knocked down a top-of-the-key 3 which frustrated KU coach Bill Self, who immediately called timeout after the Sooners took a 27-24 lead with 7:05 remaining before halftime. It was probably Doolittle’s easiest shot of the day. No one stepped out to defend and he casually hit the shot.
What was Self’s message to his players during the timeout?
“We got to guard. We have to communicate more and keep the ball on one side of the floor,” KU guard Devon Dotson said. “That was the biggest thing. He got on us about communicating. We came out and executed.”
Marcus Garrett was applauded for his team-high 24 points, but it may have been his defense that was more important against OU. After the Kansas timeout, he had back-to-back steals which led to transition baskets. The sellout crowd of 16,300 went from a dull roar to ear-popping decibel levels.
“The game was turned at that moment,” Self said. “Not that it was over in that moment, but the game was turned.”
“That got the crowd involved. It got energized a little bit. Those two possessions were critical. They took it and ran with it,” Kruger said. “That’s the value of each possession, especially in Allen Fieldhouse. You think it’s just one or two possessions but it turns into a nine-point run. That’s why they are good here.”
Kansas led 41-32 at intermission and opened the second half with a 12-2 run with 16:43 remaining to make it 53-34. The Sooners would not get within single digits the rest of the way.
“(The second-half run) was very critical. We had to call a timeout there at the beginning of the half,” Doolittle said. “I don’t know if they missed a shot to start, shooting, lay-ups and things like that. It’s not the intensity we wanted to come out in the second half.”
Doolittle ended with 27 points, the most scored in Allen Fieldhouse by an opponent this season, and added 12 rebounds.
Self had praise for his fellow Edmond Memorial High School alum, saying Doolittle’s “the hardest guard for us in the league.” The KU coach says his team has to choose between having 7-foot post player Udoka Azubuike play away from the paint against Doolittle or keep him in as a rim protector. When they do the latter, Doolittle gets good looks at the basket.
“It does give him space, and he made shots today too,” Self said. “He’s good. I’ve always liked his game, but I think he’s one of the most improved players around without question.”
Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6) was without leading scorer Brady Manek in the first half after he picked up two fouls with 9:44 left. Manek was visibly upset after being benched for much of the remainder of the first half.
“He picked up his second foul early. That got in his head a little bit,” Kruger said. “But we’ve got to be better to handle that. We didn’t handle that well today, and he’s a guy that’s going to learn from it and handle it better.”
Manek ended with seven points, his second-lowest contribution this season.
Kansas (22-3, 11-1) was paced by Garrett’s 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line. OU’s game plan was to pack the inside by double-teaming Azubuike when he touched the ball, which allowed Garrett good looks.
Dotson had 19 and Azubuike ended with 15 points and 17 rebounds for KU.
Austin Reaves (12 points) and De’Vion Harmon (10) were the only other double-figure scorers outside of Doolittle for the Sooners.
Oklahoma has little time to lick its wounds. No. 1 Baylor visits Norman on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. contest.
“This team continues to get better. They are playing better,” Kruger said of his players. “Even at halftime, I like the fight at that point. They opened the second half with a run. This team will continue to get better.
“We know how good Baylor is. We look forward to that challenge on Tuesday.”