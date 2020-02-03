Oklahoma learned a strong lesson after last week’s games against Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
There must be a sense of urgency from the opening tip in a Big 12 Conference game. When you are on the road, bad things snowball with a lackadaisical start. While at home, pouncing on an opponent early is the fast track toward success.
Texas Tech isn’t the easiest place to win basketball games. Just ask Kentucky, who escaped Lubbock with a 76-74 overtime victory on Jan. 25.
On Tuesday night, the Sooners will try for back-to-back wins for the first time in a month when they play the Red Raiders. Game time is 8 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in the west Texas college town.
“We’re back on the road,” Harmon said following Monday’s practice. “It’s a crazy environment. Lubbock is probably one of the toughest places to play in the country. It’s a great test for us.
“We have to go down there and we have to be ready to fight.”
A quick start would set the tone for the Sooners.
Against K-State, OU dug itself a 14-4 deficit just eight minutes into the game and never could rally back in a 61-53 loss. In Bedlam, Brady Manek’s early sharpshooting display provided confidence for the Sooners, who held a double-digit lead for the game’s final 25 minutes to nab an 82-69 victory over OSU.
“What we learned (from the Kansas State loss) is we didn’t like the way we played,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “The value of each possession, opening games with urgency, doing the little things that you do every day in practice … when you don’t do those things on the road, you hope to learn from it.”
Kruger always references “throwing the first punch” against an opponent. He’s looking for the answer to why the Sooners have struggled with that much of the season.
It is a talking point in practice.
“We’re just staying focused. We’re paying attention to the little details that we need to win games,” OU freshman De’Vion Harmon said. “You can talk about a lot of things — Xs and Os — but that’s not the thing. Who wants to win the most? That’s how you win games. Just like tomorrow, may the best team win and may the team that works the hardest win the game.”
It’s an easy guess that Texas Tech’s scouting report will focus on Manek, who is coming off a 30-point game against OSU.
Red Raiders coach Chris Beard may also target Harmon, who has struggled with consistency during his first season at OU.
Is Harmon comfortable in his role this season or is he still figuring it out?
“That’s hard. The role thing has been going back and forth for me. … for me, I have to give myself confidence. I’ve always done it,” Harmon said.
“It is different. I would say I’ve never really had to go through something like this. I guess this is part of becoming a man. You go through things. You have fun whether you smile or get upset about it and you go back to work. You get back to work and you live with the results.”
This game is important for OU.
“It’s big. When you watch (Texas Tech) play, they play extremely hard,” OU guard Austin Reaves said. “Coach Beard’s got them doing a really good job on defense and offense as well. So you just take this energy from (the OSU victory) because it’s a big win to keep building and go down there and try to get another one.”