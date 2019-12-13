MEN’S BASKETBALL
OU at Wichita State
5 p.m. Saturday, INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
OKLAHOMA (7-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bieniemy 6-5 5.3 3.6
G Reaves 6-5 17.6 5.5
G Harmon 6-1 8.4 3.3
F Manek 6-9 14.0 5.8
F Doolittle 6-7 16.0 8.4
WICHITA STATE (8-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Stevenson 6-3 13.4 5.2
G Burton 6-4 9.9 3.9*
G Etienne 6-1 11.4 1.8*
F Wade 6-6 9.6 6.4
C Echenique 6-11 9.6 4.6
*Assists per game
Notes: Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s leading scorer, played his first two seasons for Wichita State before transferring to OU in 2018. In 66 games with the Shockers, Reaves averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The junior is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for OU. … The Shockers are coming off an impressive 80-61 victory at Oklahoma State. … OU will try to build off an 82-80 victory at North Texas. Kristian Doolittle was the hero, scoring 28 points. … Reaves (17.6 points per game), Doolittle (16 ppg) and Brady Manek (14 ppg) lead the Sooners’ offense.