NORMAN – Maintaining momentum will be important for Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Following the 8 p.m. home game against Iowa State, the Sooners have a rough five-game stretch that includes four matchups with ranked opponents and a visit to rival Oklahoma State.
“It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. It’s also going to be a lot of fun,” OU guard De’Vion Harmon said.
The Sooners (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) will be favored against an Iowa State team without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a season-ending injury against Kansas State last weekend.
February’s finish to the schedule can be compared to a murderer’s row. Following Iowa State, the Sooners will play at No. 3 Kansas, host No. 1 Baylor, travel to Oklahoma State, face No. 24 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City and head to No. 14 West Virginia.
Before looking ahead, the Sooners will need to avenge an 81-68 loss at Iowa State last month. OU trailed by as much as 26 points in the contest, the largest deficit the team has faced all season.
The Cyclones (10-13, 3-7) remain winless on the road in Big 12 play and will try to adjust to life without Haliburton, who averaged 15.2 points per game (sixth in league) and led the conference in assists (6.5) and steals (2.5).
Rasir Bolton will likely take over point-guard duties for Iowa State. He’s played well recently, averaging 17.4 points in his last five games.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger was asked what his team learned from the first meeting between the schools.
“They played great. We didn’t. We have to bounce back and play much better,” Kruger said. “They are a ball club with a lot of weapons and a lot of different guys on the perimeter. Haliburton being out means other guys will step up and attack more and be aggressive. (Solomon) Young has been fantastic the last couple ball games in the low post.”
Oklahoma has won 10 of 11 home games (including a triumph at Chesapeake Arena) with the only setback coming against the Jayhawks. In the past three home games, OU is averaging 78 points and shooting 49.7% from the field.
The goal, Harmon says, is to play 40 minutes in each game. It’s been an issue at times for OU, which let potential road wins at Baylor and Texas Tech slip in the final minutes.
How does that get fixed?
“I think it’s being focused and locked in on the job at hand. You have to stay locked in throughout the game – through fatigue and through different coaching decisions, whatever the case may be,” Harmon said. “You have to stay locked in. You have to fight the longest. Whoever fights the longest in the game is mostly likely going to win.”