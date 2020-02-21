Oklahoma can keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by avoiding critical losses.
Many bracketoligists have the Sooners safely in the field of 68. Oklahoma isn’t listed as a bubble team on the recent ESPN or CBS projected brackets.
But a loss in the 3 p.m. Saturday rivalry game at Oklahoma State could sway the Sooners that direction.
Brady Manek understands that a bad result against OSU would bring his team’s first three-game losing streak and, even including back-to-back setbacks against No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas, it would also leave a bruise on the resume.
What’s the key to not losing on Saturday?
“Just the want-to-be in the tournament,” Manek said after Thursday’s practice. “We had a couple of rough stretches and then we beat West Virginia. We can bounce back from these last two. We played two of the better teams in the country back-to-back.
“I don’t think anybody is down with that. I think we are down because we could have competed harder and played better. It came down to making shots. I think we can bounce back, for sure and hopefully win a couple more games and get in the tournament.”
Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7 in Big 12) is aiming for its first .500 record in conference play in four seasons. The possibility is there with games against OSU, Texas and TCU remaining. Those three schools are in the lower tier of the Big 12 standings.
Consider this, as well: OU has advanced to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, despite going 8-10 (2017-18) and 7-11 (2018-19) in conference play.
The Sooners’ NET ranking — a tool used by the selection committee to select the field — is No. 46, which is fifth-best in the league. OSU (70), Texas (77) and TCU (95) are below Oklahoma, and OU has wins over all three of those schools.
OU still has to play Texas Tech (No. 21) at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday and at West Virginia (No. 10). The Sooners lost at Texas Tech in the final minutes and beat West Virginia at home.
These five games will carry weight.
“Every team in the country, that’s the way it is. You get down to 10 games and you have a certain feeling of what you have to do,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Then you are down to five and fewer games left. Any time you win a ball game, it’s huge. It’s not easy to do, especially in this time of year.
“We have to go into each of these next five thinking they are games we have to have. I think that’s how everyone does it. It’s the only healthy way to do it.”
Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10) is playing better since losing 82-69 to Manek (30 points) and OU on Feb 1. What’s led to their resurgence?
“They’ve won three conference games since we saw them. They are starting off games well. They are finishing games well,” Manek said. “I saw them play a couple of teams where they were in it to the end. We have to take care of business like we did here. We have to get it early. The earlier we get them down, the better it will be for us.”
How has Manek tried to describe Gallagher-Iba Arena to his younger teammates making their Stillwater debuts?
“A lot of guys who aren’t from Oklahoma don’t know it’s a big game for the fans and the crowd. Guys on the team don’t really know how intense it is going to be at the beginning,” Manek said.
Then he reiterated, “We have to punch them early, punch them first and get off to a good start.”