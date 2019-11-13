Trey Phipps sealed his college decision by signing a letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Oklahoma.
The Booker T. Washington graduate is a high-scoring 6-2 guard from Booker T. Washington. Phipps averaged 18.3 points as a junior during the Hornets’ state championship season.
“Trey is a terrific competitor who is a very hard worker and shoots the ball extremely well,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He has a passion to be at Oklahoma and he will fit very well right off the bat. We’re delighted to have him.”
Phipps has scored 1,324 career points during his first three years of high school. In AAU play this summer, he averaged 4.1 3-pointers per game and connected on 55.9% of his attempts (57-of-102).
Trey Phipps is the son of Hornets head coach Conley Phipps, who played at Oklahoma in 1985-86 and 1986-87.
Phipps will join an Oklahoma roster that is expected to be largely intact next season. The only loss will be current senior Kristian Doolittle.
“Becoming a Sooner is something I always dreamed about as a kid,” Phipps said. “Being able to have the opportunity to play at OU is something I’m extremely grateful and excited for.”