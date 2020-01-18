NORMAN — Brady Manek’s march into Oklahoma basketball history was delayed in the waning moments of an 83-63 blowout victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon.
Manek was on the free-throw line when mass substitutions took place on the floor. With 53 seconds left, he was sitting at 999 career points and preparing to shoot two free throws.
“I knew that I was close (to 1,000 points). I didn’t know exactly how close, but I knew I was close,” Manek said, before adding with a smile, “We couldn’t get a guy subbed in. It was frustrating.”
OU coach Lon Kruger jokingly added: “Victor (Iwuakor) took the pressure off of him (by entering the game). He had a distraction there for him.”
Manek departed the Big 12 game with a career-high 31 points after sinking the two free throws. He drew a standing ovation from the Lloyd Noble Center announced crowd of 8,699 after becoming the 46th player in OU history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.
When Manek grew up in nearby Harrah, a 35-mile drive from the OU campus, he dreamed of having this opportunity.
“Growing up as a fan of OU and the Sooners and coming to games and playing here and reaching that is really cool,” said Manek, a junior.
“You have to give it up to my teammates. Over the years, they’ve found me. A lot of my points have been catch-and-shoot. I have to give it up to them.”
Senior Kristian Doolittle has been with Manek every step of the way.
“I’m proud of him, just able to see all the progress that he’s made during his three years here,” Doolittle said. “Every year, he’s gotten better and to reach a milestone like that, I know that him and his family will celebrate this. Knowing Brady for so long, I’m the most proud of him.”
The scoring explosion came at an opportune time for the Sooners, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
After OU (12-5 overall, 3-2 Big 12) gave up the first basket of the game, Manek answered with a 3-pointer. That brief 31-second stretch was the only time the Sooners trailed in the runaway victory.
“The guys had a really good focus from the start,” Kruger said. “It was really great to see them play with a little confidence and freedom and move the ball like they did.
“Of course, when shots go in, it makes everything seem better.”
One game after shooting a season-low 30.6% in a 66-52 loss against Kansas on Tuesday, OU connected for 53.7% against the Frogs, making 16-of-26 shots (61.5%) after intermission.
“When you are a step slow defensively, something is going to be wrong offensively, too,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon, whose team fell to 12-5, 3-2. “We were bad in every way. We got what we deserved. We earned it. No question about it.
“Give (the Sooners) credit. Two losses in a row and they came out and played. We didn’t.”
Ball movement was crisp for OU and led to 20 assists — seven by Jamal Bieniemy and five by Austin Reaves.
Reaves also scored 14 points, which bettered his four-point performance against KU and is his highest total in four games.
“I haven’t shot it good all year. Coaches and my teammates keep telling me to shoot it. I thought Jamal was going to fight me on the court for not shooting that one at the top of the key,” he said. “That’s what a teammate should do when they expect something from you. It was good to see some of them go in, but we have to keep building on it.”
OU led 38-26 at halftime and pounced on the Horned Frogs in the second half. An 11-4 run anchored by two 3-pointers from Manek gave the Sooners a 49-30 lead with 16:51 remaining and forced Dixon to call a timeout.
TCU never got closer than 15 points the rest of the game.
Manek hit a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts. His 31 points were the most by an OU player since Trae Young scored 32 against West Virginia on Feb. 5, 2018. Manek’s seven 3-pointers were the most by a Sooner since Young sunk eight at Oklahoma State on Jan. 20, 2018.
“It’s great to see Brady with 1,000 points. It’s fantastic,” Kruger said. “He’s been feeling good all day.
“Again, a lot of guys contributed and had good ball games. I thought on both ends of the floor, they were pretty solid throughout.”
The Sooners have a quick turnaround. OU travels to Baylor for a Big Monday game on ESPN. Game time is 8 p.m.