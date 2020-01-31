NORMAN — February has been a difficult month for Oklahoma during the Lon Kruger era.
OU has only finished above .500 once in Kruger’s past eight seasons and this month’s nine-game schedule could be make-or-break for the Sooners’ postseason hopes.
OU opens the February slate at 2 p.m. Saturday with a Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State at Lloyd Noble Arena.
The Sooners (13-7 overall, 3-4 Big 12) understand a victory could set the tone for a stretch run.
“It’s very important,” OU senior Kristian Doolittle said. “I feel like momentum can have a large effect on the next string of games. We have to be able to get wins consecutively, starting with Saturday.”
Four of the Sooners’ nine February games are against teams in the top 10 of the NET rankings, an NCAA system that replaced the RPI as the primary tool for evaluating teams. OU will face No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Kansas and will have two games against No. 9 Texas Tech.
Kruger doesn’t like to look ahead at the schedule, but counts on a rugged Big 12 slate all the time.
“We treat every game like it’s important, of course. Regardless of what four- or five-game stretch you have ahead, it’s going to be tough. That’s what we have ahead, for sure,” Kruger said.
OU sits at No. 52 in the NET rankings. Oklahoma State is the league’s bottom team at No. 80 out of NCAA Division I’s 353 schools.
The last two seasons, OU has been able to survive its February crashes. In the 2017-18 season, the Sooners went 1-7 in February and still made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. Last year, despite a 2-5 mark in February, the Sooners were a No. 9 seed in the tournament.
OSU (10-10, 0-7) brings to Norman a wounded team. The Cowboys still are looking for their first league win, but they cannot be taken lightly.
“They are a ball club that’s had a lot of really good wins on the year. They’ve battled people well in conference play,” Kruger said. “We have no doubt about that. We know we have to play very well to win on Saturday.”
Being more efficient will be critical for the Sooners.
In a 61-53 loss at Kansas State on Wednesday, the Sooners shot 35.3% from the field. But that was only boosted by a late flurry, as OU shot around 30% much of the evening.
Kruger said the Sooners can’t let bad shooting days weight mentally on them.
“That’s the difficulty. That’s the challenge. Not making shots is contagious,” Kruger said. “(At K-State), I thought it affected us on our energy level on the other end. We can’t let that happen.”
Doolittle needed 16 points to reach the 1,000-point career mark entering last weekend’s game against Mississippi State. Two games later, the forward remains two points shy of the milestone.
It didn’t help his cause that he was 6-of-23 from the field in the past two games.
“I wouldn’t say (it was) very frustrating. Just not playing to my potential,” Doolittle said. “It’s making me basically start from scratch. Being game-planned for and being at the top of everyone’s scouting report … they are doing what they are supposed to do and making it as tough as possible for me to get clean looks. When I am able to get open, I just have to be able to knock them down.”
Kur Kuath will play in his first Bedlam game. As a reserve in the past five games, he has made 10-of-12 shots.
He said he’s looking forward to Saturday.
“You can’t keep your emotions in check during these types of ball games. You have to play with all of your emotion in these types of games,” Kuath said. “This game means a lot to Sooner Nation, the past Sooners that played for Oklahoma, to Coach. It’s a pride thing. That’s why we wear Oklahoma on our shirts.
“It’s because we are proud that we are the University of Oklahoma and we’re the No. 1 school in the state.”