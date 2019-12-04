NORMAN -- Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon has spent plenty of time in the North Texas gym over the years.
The freshman point guard from Denton grew up participating in basketball camps and attending games at his hometown university.
On Thursday, he’ll have a special homecoming with the Sooners play the Mean Green. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
“From what my mom's been saying, there's a whole bunch of people coming. A lot of family. A lot of friends,” Harmon said Tuesday after practice. “I'm just excited to play. It's still a game. At the end of the day, and I'm trying to come back to Norman with a W.”
It can be hard to harness emotions during a game like this. But OU coach Lon Kruger expects Harmon to handle the situation.
Kruger also isn’t worried about Harmon’s scoring production. In the season opener, he had 23 points against UTSA. In the six games since, Harmon has only managed a combined 33 points.
“He’s playing well,” Kruger said. “He’s not scoring as much as perhaps projected, but the last few ball games, he’s taken good care of the ball and his assist numbers are up and he’s making good plays for his teammates.
“The scoring will come. Right now, he’s getting a good faith, a good foundation in which to work.”
Harmon has 18 assists, which is tied with Austin Reaves for the most on the team.
Harmon said he is staying confident through this scoring drought.
“I want to be on top of my game all the time. But what I can control is playing hard. That's what I'm always going to do,” Harmon said. “The shots are going to fall. The plays are going to be made. But at the end of the day, if I can help my team win with what I'm doing, then I'm good.”
The Sooners (6-1) are coming off a 77-66 victory over Missouri last week, which came 24 hours after a 73-54 setback against Stanford.
Kruger said the Sooners played their best overall 40 minutes against Mizzou. What sparked that?
“Probably the play on Monday night. Obviously, there wasn’t much to be pleased with there. Our guys recognized that,” Kruger said. “We were focused to open the ball game (with a fast start) on Tuesday. Maybe a little bit extra concentration, who knows? A couple of shots went in early, that always makes a big difference. Brady (Manek) got us off to a good start and knocked down a couple of 3s early. That snowballed into a really good start.”
Thursday marks the first “true” road game for the Sooners. They have played four games at neutral sites.
OU is 6-1 all time against North Texas, a Conference USA school.