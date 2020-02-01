NORMAN – Oklahoma found many reasons to smile following Saturday’s 82-69 triumph over Oklahoma State.
OU’s Brady Manek was asked about teammate Austin Reaves missing him for a wide-open layup in the waning seconds, which kept him from setting a new career-high for points. His answer drew laughter.
“We wanted that clock to keep running,” said Manek, who ended with 30 points. “Yeah, I was open for a split second. But we’re going to move past that and I think we can look at that victory as a good one.”
Manek drew more grins when asked about Reeves’ two dunks – a down-the-lane drive that ended with a thunderous slam and another on a breakaway that saw the guard finish parallel to the rim after an athletic throw down.
“I definitely knew he could, he just doesn’t do it very much,” Manek said, jabbing his teammate a few seats down. “I think he needs to bring that energy more.”
Kristian Doolittle didn’t allow himself to get nostalgic after becoming the 47th Oklahoma player to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career. But he was able to smile a bit.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Doolittle, who only needed two points to hit the milestone. “Whenever I scored there at the beginning, Brady told me, ‘congrats.’ But I didn’t really focus about it. We still had a game to win. But you know, I’ll celebrate that with my family.”
Anytime you beat your Bedlam rival, it’s a good day. But this was a game that was needed by the Sooners, who had dropped four of their past five conference contests.
The final margin was 13 points, but the contest was never close.
OU (14-7 overall, 4-4 in Big 12) extended its lead to 20 points at one point and OSU was never able to cut the lead to single digits.
“I’m really happy for our guys, seeing some shots go in. Certainly makes it an easier game for everyone and got off to a really good start,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Doo in the middle of the (OSU) zone found some guys on the perimeter in good rhythm right off the bat. I thought that set the tone for the entire night.”
Manek was an assassin. The junior scored 22 first-half points and connected on 6 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 43-30 lead at intermission.
“We were attacking the defense well. I think we were moving it well. I happened to be the guy who was open a lot of the time,” said Manek, who had a career-high 31 against TCU in his last game at Lloyd Noble Center. “They found me, and I was knocking them down. You have to give up to everybody for drawing the defense in and forcing the kick.”
When OU led 39-24 with 2:32 left in the first half, the forward almost single-handedly outscored the Cowboys with 22 points on his own.
“He played great. When the ball found him and he was open, he made shots,” OSU’s Thomas Dziagwa said. “He’s a really good player. At his height and he can shoot it so well, it’s tough for a guy like that to close out. You have to force him to put the ball on the floor.
“But at 6-9, any breathing room, it’s going up. He’s a great shooter and probably puts a lot of time in the gym. We have to do better knowing that that is what he wants to do. Kudos to him. When he was open, he made shots.”
Manek’s game helped erase memories of a poor-shooting night in a 61-53 setback at Kansas State on Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t want to have a game like we did at Kansas State two times in a row,” Manek said. “Everybody has bad nights, but that was a really bad one. I think everybody here wanted to bounce back.”
Reaves finished with 21 points – his largest scoring output since a Jan. 4 win over K-State in the league opener – and Alondes Williams ended with 12, his third consecutive game ending in double-figure scoring.
This is an Oklahoma State team that’s struggling mightily. The Cowboys (10-11, 0-8) are still searching for their first Big 12 win.
But despite the opponent, it’s good to be injected with confidence entering a tough schedule that includes a visit to Texas Tech on Tuesday and a home game against West Virginia next Saturday.
“You just take this energy from this game because it’s a big win to keep building and go down (to Texas Tech) and try to get another one,” Reaves said.