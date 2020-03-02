Kristian Doolittle’s basketball career is winding down, but the Oklahoma senior isn’t spending time reminiscing about his time in Norman.
On Tuesday night, the Edmond Memorial High School graduate will play his final game inside the Lloyd Noble Center. He’ll be recognized shortly before the 8 p.m. start against rival Texas.
Will emotions be flowing through Doolittle?
“Nothing really. Honestly I’m more focused on winning the game and the implications that lie with that,” Doolittle said following Monday afternoon’s practice. “I want to continue to finish up strong and not make it about me.”
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) is coming off wins over No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 20 West Virginia to help solidify its NCAA Tournament resume.
After the Sooners lost at Oklahoma State on Feb. 22, Doolittle said that his team controlled their own destiny.
On Monday, he said he was just repeating what coach Lon Kruger told the team in the locker room following the Bedlam setback.
“He was the one who told us even though we had the drop-off game against OSU, we were still in control,” Doolittle said. “We know we can still write our own story. It’s not dwelling on a loss. We’ll continue to look forward.”
OU entered last week’s games as a bubble team. While far from a guarantee, the ranked wins were a positive entering the regular season’s final week.
“The guys are coming off a couple of really good games. It was our best complete 40 minutes, back-to-back, for sure on the year against two really good teams,” Kruger said.
Doolittle played a large role in the victories. He scored 19 points against both teams and even managed to have surgery to repair a broken nose between the Tuesday and Saturday contests.
Kruger said his lone senior is playing great with an injury that requires him to wear a protective mask for the first time in his career.
“I thought it was really valiant of him to step in there and battle against a physical West Virginia ball club and act like he had no effects of the broken nose,” Kruger said. “Just his career, it’s been better and better and better and doing more things.
“Last year he was the most improved player in the conference and led us down the stretch to the NCAA Tournament. This year he’s doing the same thing in terms of taking a lot of things on his back and doing a good job.”
Brady Manek said he doesn’t spend time looking at NCAA Tournament projections, especially after living the “bubble life” during his first two seasons at OU.
“I’ve kind of seen how we ended up the last two years. I’d just like us to improve and do the best that we can,” Manek said. “Not having to look at (projections) because we’ve been that nine seed the last two years. If we can get that 20-21-22 wins, I think we’ll have a chance to make it no matter what.”
Texas (18-11, 8-8) is on a four-game winning streak and a much different team from their first meeting in Austin, which ended with OU’s 72-62 victory.
Injuries have shifted the Longhorns’ lineup, but the teams are tied for fourth place in the Big 12 standings following UT’s four-game win streak. Texas has been without starters Jericho Sims, Jase Febres and Gerald Liddell.
“It’s an unbelievable job what (Texas coach) Shaka (Smart) has done. Any team that has lost two key guys, or three in his case, it’s hard to adjust and maneuver things around and do what you need to do and yet he and his guys have done that,” Kruger said. “They are playing great. It’s not that they wouldn’t like those guys back, but different guys are playing at a different level of confidence right now.”
Doolittle understands the importance of his final home game.
“Making it a rivalry game on Tuesday makes it heightened expectations for both teams,” Doolittle said. “Both teams are coming in hot. Texas is coming in on a four-game winning streak. We just have to be able to handle business at home.”