Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (right), here putting up a shot against Iowa State on Jan. 11 in Ames, Iowa, had 13 points off the bench for the Sooners in a win Saturday over Mississippi State. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams drives around Texas’ Courtney Ramey on Jan. 8 in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP file
NORMAN — Alondes Williams knew there would be high expectations when he joined Oklahoma’s basketball program.
The junior college transfer brought in plenty of experience from Triton College, where he was a 1,000-point scorer in two seasons.
“My junior college coach told me I was a junior and everyone was going to look at me as a leader,” said Williams, who is one of seven newcomers on the OU roster this season.
The Sooners (13-6 overall, 3-3 Big 12) head to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Williams came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points — including three 3-pointers — in OU’s 63-62 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
It was the 6-foot-5 guard’s only double-digit scoring output in the past 12 games and was a performance that he can build upon, according to OU coach Lon Kruger.
“He was great and we hope we keep moving him forward,” Kruger said. “He played much better at Baylor (seven points) and I thought he carried that over the next day at practice. He played great Saturday. He was a big key in winning the ball game.”
Williams had one stretch in which he connected on a 3-pointer and then had a steal and breakaway dunk after the visiting Bulldogs had tied the game at 38.
“That was a game-changer,” OU teammate Brady Manek said about the play.
Williams was a prolific 3-point shooter in junior college, making 40.4% of his attempts in his sophomore season. His past shooting success was even mentioned as a point of emphasis during Mississippi State coach Ben Howland’s postgame remarks.
Williams said he has improved his mid-range shooting.
“I was telling my coach before I got here I wanted to work on my mid-range,” Williams said. “That’s one thing I’ve never had. That’s one thing that’s missing in the game now because everything is at the basket and 3s now.”
Williams explained the process about getting comfortable at OU.
“It didn’t take that long, but it’s the little things that are different,” said Williams, a Milwaukee native. “Everything moved so fast. That’s the thing that I had to get into control.”
Williams will try to help the Sooners grab a season sweep over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
OU opened Big 12 play with a 66-61 home win over K-State, using a 12-0 run to close out the Jan. 4 meeting in Norman But K-State (8-11, 1-5) hasn’t lost to OU at Bramlage Coliseum since 2012.
“They play hard,” OU’s Austin Reaves said. “They guard and shoot the ball well. We just have to stay with our fundamentals and block out when the shot goes up and limit them to one shot.
“If we get good shots on the offensive end, then we’ll live with the results.”
